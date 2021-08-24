Savills : Profitable cottage complex comes to the market in Cornwall

Ta Mill, near Launceston, Cornwall, comprises an excellent four bedroom owners' accommodation plus 15 individual holiday lets, including a well-presented Grade II Listed Cornish farmhouse. The holiday lets include eight stone and slate Cornish cottages, with a further seven detached holiday lodges occupying tranquil positions in the surrounding grounds with valley views. There is a purpose built marquee lawn for weddings with up to 140 guests and the venue is also popular for both elopements and mini weddings. A games room, which can double as a function room, is also licensed for wedding ceremonies.

Externally there are formal mature gardens and grounds, including wildlife lakes, pitch 'n' putt lawn, an outdoor children's play area, a swim spa and hot tub.

The accommodation is set in 8.4 acres of land in an accessible, yet peaceful, secluded valley, surrounded by rolling Cornish countryside in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. There is also 34.8 acres of farmland available by separate negotiation.

James Greenslade, director in the hotels team at Savills Exeter, says: 'We are delighted to offer to the market this exceptional opportunity to own a well-presented and established home and income opportunity set within the beautiful surroundings of the Cornish countryside.'