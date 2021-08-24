Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  News
  Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/24 06:36:30 am
1370 GBX   +0.44%
Savills : Profitable cottage complex comes to the market in Cornwall

08/24/2021 | 06:24am EDT
Ta Mill, near Launceston, Cornwall, comprises an excellent four bedroom owners' accommodation plus 15 individual holiday lets, including a well-presented Grade II Listed Cornish farmhouse. The holiday lets include eight stone and slate Cornish cottages, with a further seven detached holiday lodges occupying tranquil positions in the surrounding grounds with valley views. There is a purpose built marquee lawn for weddings with up to 140 guests and the venue is also popular for both elopements and mini weddings. A games room, which can double as a function room, is also licensed for wedding ceremonies.

Externally there are formal mature gardens and grounds, including wildlife lakes, pitch 'n' putt lawn, an outdoor children's play area, a swim spa and hot tub.

The accommodation is set in 8.4 acres of land in an accessible, yet peaceful, secluded valley, surrounded by rolling Cornish countryside in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. There is also 34.8 acres of farmland available by separate negotiation.

James Greenslade, director in the hotels team at Savills Exeter, says: 'We are delighted to offer to the market this exceptional opportunity to own a well-presented and established home and income opportunity set within the beautiful surroundings of the Cornish countryside.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 10:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 917 M 2 629 M 2 629 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 10,4 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 1 889 M 2 591 M 2 590 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 92,9%
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 364,00 GBX
Average target price 1 217,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC42.90%2 591
CBRE GROUP, INC.48.53%30 655
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-27.60%24 845
KE HOLDINGS INC.-73.04%19 757
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED59.51%12 147
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION37.09%8 310