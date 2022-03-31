Savills : Publishes Gender And Ethnicity Pay Gap Report

Savills UK has reported that the proportion of women in the highest pay quartile has increased to 23%, its highest level since Savills first reported this figure in 2018 at 18%. There has also been a further improvement in the mean gender bonus gap which has reduced from 78.61% in 2020 to 77.25%. The median hourly gender pay gap, Savills says, has reduced to 41.17% from 41.20% in 2020 although the mean hourly gender pay gap has increased to 39.60% from 35.57% in 2020.

The report also shows the real estate advisor's mean ethnicity bonus pay gap has reduced from 56.84% in 2020 to 56.15% but the mean average hourly ethnicity pay gap has increased to 22.65% from 19.59% in 2020, because of the increase in the proportion of minority ethnic recruits joining the firm at junior levels.

Siân Tunney, Savills UK board director and Chair of the firm's gender diversity group, comments: "Our commitment is to helping everyone in the business fulfil their potential, as well as attracting new talent. We have built firm foundations to achieve this as we continue to develop training and mentoring programmes to build a more confident and empowered workforce, while doing everything we can to remove any real and perceived barriers to progression."

Steve Sze, Chair of the Savills ethnicity group, says: "We know that the hard work we have put in to improve access to Savills has resulted in tangible change with the percentage of minority ethnic employees increasing by 5%, contributing to a small, but nonetheless important improvement in the overall diversity of staff. However, because this recruitment has been most pronounced amongst those just starting their careers with us, this has now resulted in a widening of the pay gap. We will continue to focus on how we can improve in the upper quartiles."

Richard Rees, Savills UK Managing Director, adds: "We are dedicated to building an environment for everyone to be the best they can be. A key focus has been on improving access to the real estate industry and we are seeing the impact that is having on both the diversity of applicants and talent joining the business. However, we recognise more needs to be done to address the diversity at senior levels within our organisation. Our commitment to D&I has been reinforced by the appointment of Chanelle Gray as UK head of diversity & inclusion in March 2022 who will work with the management team and employees across the business to lead, deliver and progress our D&I strategy."