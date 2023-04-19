Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-04-19 am EDT
944.00 GBX   -1.82%
Savills : Q1, 2023 - Uncertainty and variation in land values

04/19/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
  • Land values have softened in Q1 2023, reflective of caution in the wider housing market
  • Central London residential land values are holding steady while values in Outer London have fallen over the last six months
  • Early signs of improving sentiment in the greenfield land market

There is significant variation in both activity levels in the land market and the change in land values, according to a new report by real estate advisor Savills. However, despite the challenging market backdrop there are early signs that activity is picking up compared to the previous quarter.

The report finds that at a national level there is further softening of values over the last quarter as the market adjusts to more realistic pricing. UK greenfield and urban values fell by 1.7% and 1.8% respectively in Q1, 2023, marking 3.8% and 3.4% falls following the mini-budget and the shift in housing market conditions.

'In the first quarter of 2023 the land market has continued to be slow, with fewer transactions and new sites launching onto the market. This has led to 9% fewer Savills land deals in Q1 2023 compared to the same quarter last year.', according to Lydia McLaren, research analyst at Savills.

The report found that some locations saw price falls over the quarter, but in other areas a lack of land supply has limited those falls. Sites in undersupplied markets remain in demand and are holding their value.

Despite the challenging market backdrop the firm's sentiment survey suggests there are signs that activity is picking up compared to the previous quarter. A net balance of 23% of Savills development agents reported positive market sentiment up from 3% in December 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:20:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 321 M 2 884 M 2 884 M
Net income 2023 93,9 M 117 M 117 M
Net cash 2023 233 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 3,70%
Capitalization 1 304 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 40 433
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC16.47%1 621
KE HOLDINGS INC.31.81%22 966
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.47%21 837
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.16%14 527
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.42.39%10 571
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-14.01%6 525
