Savills : Q1, 2023 - Uncertainty and variation in land values

Land values have softened in Q1 2023, reflective of caution in the wider housing market

Central London residential land values are holding steady while values in Outer London have fallen over the last six months

Early signs of improving sentiment in the greenfield land market

There is significant variation in both activity levels in the land market and the change in land values, according to a new report by real estate advisor Savills. However, despite the challenging market backdrop there are early signs that activity is picking up compared to the previous quarter.

The report finds that at a national level there is further softening of values over the last quarter as the market adjusts to more realistic pricing. UK greenfield and urban values fell by 1.7% and 1.8% respectively in Q1, 2023, marking 3.8% and 3.4% falls following the mini-budget and the shift in housing market conditions.

'In the first quarter of 2023 the land market has continued to be slow, with fewer transactions and new sites launching onto the market. This has led to 9% fewer Savills land deals in Q1 2023 compared to the same quarter last year.', according to Lydia McLaren, research analyst at Savills.

The report found that some locations saw price falls over the quarter, but in other areas a lack of land supply has limited those falls. Sites in undersupplied markets remain in demand and are holding their value.

Despite the challenging market backdrop the firm's sentiment survey suggests there are signs that activity is picking up compared to the previous quarter. A net balance of 23% of Savills development agents reported positive market sentiment up from 3% in December 2022.