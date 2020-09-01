Log in
Savills : Recent transactions prove that retail remains active in Peterborough city centre

09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT

On behalf of Milton (Peterborough) Estates Company, Savills has let a retail unit at 48 Bridge Street totalling 2,755 sq ft (255 sq m) to German Donner Kebab (GDK), the gourmet donner kebab restaurant. Savills has also advised on the sale of 40-42 Westgate, which has been purchased by Virdee Real Estate Ltd. The space which totals 2,566 sq ft (238 sq m) is set to operate as a beauty salon.

The firm, on behalf of Central Office Equipment Ltd, has also sold 12 Cowgate to Axem Holdings Ltd. Comprising 3,625 sq ft (336 sq m) of retail space, the vacant property is now being marketed to potential occupiers.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space agency team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Despite the ongoing uncertainty caused by Covid-19 we have seen a recent flurry of retail activity within Peterborough city centre. All three units are located within close proximity to Queensgate Shopping Centre and will benefit from the footfall generated by the surrounding retail and leisure offer, which continues to improve day-by-day. The fact we are seeing investors purchase vacant units and retailers still taking space proves that confidence remains in the local market.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 13:04:00 UTC
