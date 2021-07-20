Savills : Redrow acquires land for 600 new homes in Stevenage, Hertfordshire

The land, which lies off Gresley Way to the east of Stevenage has outline planning consent for 618 residential units.

Redrow will deliver a mix of family homes and apartments - 40 per cent of which will be affordable, catering to local housing need.

Alongside new homes and community facilities, the development will also unlock improvements to local highways infrastructure, as well as new on and off-site pedestrian and cycle routes, and a central bus-only route onto Gresley Way to support an extended bus service.

Tom Fraser, from the development team at Savills Cambridge, who advised on the sale, said: 'Supported by a robust housing market there continues to be a strong appetite for residential land in the East of England - particularly given the impact of the pandemic and the demand from house buyers for low density housing schemes with good sized gardens and high quality open space.

'Redrow Homes is a trusted house builder with a reputation for quality and sensitivity - they fully understood the exciting vision for the Gresley Park development which will provide much-needed new homes for the local community and play a significant role in helping the region to meet its longer-term housing needs.'

Redrow is working towards submission of a detailed planning application to East Herts District Council for the first phase of development in early autumn 2021 and this latest acquisition takes the number of live or forthcoming sites being delivered by the housebuilder's Eastern division to 10 across Essex, Hertfordshire and Suffolk.

Tom Hughes, head of land at Redrow Eastern, commented: 'This latest acquisition perfectly reflects our strategy to deliver family homes in well-connected areas, meeting the strong demand for spacious characterful homes with easy access to green spaces. Our proposed scheme will showcase Redrow's placemaking credentials by creating a sustainable new community, with a mix of housing and on-site amenities'

Tom Wright, managing director at Redrow Eastern, added: 'We are currently expanding our presence across the East of England through several strategic land acquisitions. Our division has a proven track record of delivering highly desirable family homes in attractive and well-connected locations.'