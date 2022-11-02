Savills : Senior investment banker joins Savills Capital Advisors

Based in Savills Margaret Street head office, Irina was formerly at Rothschild & Co where she worked for over 16 years, leading on real estate and general-industry M&A and capital raising deals. She started her career as an analyst at J.P. Morgan.

Joe Guilfoyle, Co-Head, Savills Capital Advisors, says: "Irina is a highly skilled M&A professional with significant cross-border transaction and capital raising experience. We are delighted to welcome her to the team."

Irina Stoichkova, director, Savills Capital Advisors, says: "I am excited to be joining Savills Capital Advisors. I look forward to harnessing Savills extensive real estate platform to provide comprehensive capital advisory solutions to clients. Given the current economic headwinds, advising clients on their real estate strategy and capital solution options has never been more important."

