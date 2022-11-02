Advanced search
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
11:35aSavills : Senior investment banker joins Savills Capital Advisors
PU
09:35aSavills : Hoi Hup acquires Holborn Gate, unlocking prominent island site
PU
10/31Smart Meter Awareness Week : simple steps to make your home more energy efficient this winter
PU
Savills : Senior investment banker joins Savills Capital Advisors

11/02/2022 | 11:35am EDT
Based in Savills Margaret Street head office, Irina was formerly at Rothschild & Co where she worked for over 16 years, leading on real estate and general-industry M&A and capital raising deals. She started her career as an analyst at J.P. Morgan.

Joe Guilfoyle, Co-Head, Savills Capital Advisors, says: "Irina is a highly skilled M&A professional with significant cross-border transaction and capital raising experience. We are delighted to welcome her to the team."

Irina Stoichkova, director, Savills Capital Advisors, says: "I am excited to be joining Savills Capital Advisors. I look forward to harnessing Savills extensive real estate platform to provide comprehensive capital advisory solutions to clients. Given the current economic headwinds, advising clients on their real estate strategy and capital solution options has never been more important."

For further information, please visit:

https://www.savills.co.uk/services/finance/capital-advisors.aspx

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 15:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
