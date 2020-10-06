Savills : Sero takes space at 11 Womanby Street, Cardiff

Cardiff based Sero, the zero-carbon homebuilder and sustainable energy service provider, has agreed a five year lease on a third floor suite extending approximately 2,850 sq. ft.

11 Womanby Street, previously known as Westgate House, has been significantly refurbished to provide contemporary, high quality office space to suit modern day working practices and provides occupiers with office space that inspires. The reception area and common parts have been re-modelled to incorporate upgraded wc's, new showers and changing facilities, as well as extensive cycle parking.

The office building is located in a prominent position on Womanby Street, opposite the Millennium Stadium in central Cardiff.

Andy Sutton, co-founder of Sero, said: 'Our business is growing fast as people are recognising the increasing importance of zero carbon housing and sustainable energy in our lives. 11 Womanby is a great refurbished, recycled space that gives us room to develop and it reflects some of our own values. It has great transport links allowing for an active, low carbon route to work and it's within easy reach of the park for our teamsto get some well-earned headspace - or we can visit Tiny Rebel.'

Gary Carver, office agency director at Savills Cardiff, comments: 'We are still seeing demand for good quality offices in Cardiff, particularly those which have been refurbished to a high standard with exposed services and offering excellent amenities such as showers and cycle parking. 11 Womanby Street offers high quality office accommodation close to amenities and retail areas in central Cardiff, proving an attractive combination for occupiers.'

Mark Siddons of Cooke and Arkwright, adds: 'This letting represents a welcome show of confidence and a genuine lock down deal, rewarding the landlord's commitment to invest in the refurbishment of the property. 11 Womanby Street forms part of the Trade Collective, a collection of neighbouring buildings currently undergoing refurbishment, which will provide approximately 4,000 sq.ft of Grade A accommodation, ready for occupation in early 2021.'