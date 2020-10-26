Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savills : The Scottish new homes sector remains price sensitive despite the rapid recovery of rest of the market – incentives required

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:35am EDT

Carole Mackie, Savills Head of Residential Development Sales in Scotland 'There's no doubt that the number of agreed sales have increased since lockdown, supported by various government incentives. However competitive pricing by housebuilders, in line with locations across all price bands, will be critical to maximising demand, particularly as we face a harsher winter economically with the ending of the furlough scheme and returning uncertainty around Brexit.'

Savills research reveals buyers have been reassessing their needs during the pandemic and are looking to move quickly, rather than reserving a property with a long lead time. They are seeking additional space, often for homeworking, in suburban and accessible country locations. The quest for more room inside and out has seen the proportion of Savills upsizing buyers of new homes jump from 34 per cent of the market in 2017 to 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

According to Savills, buyers and developers alike are also embracing the European concept of the '15 minute city' recognizing the benefits of living and investing in city neighborhoods where it is possible to avoid unnecessary car journeys by walking and cycling around the city, with schools, offices, public parks and the choice of artisan and high street shopping close to the front door.

Carole Mackie said: 'Edinburgh and Glasgow have characteristics of the 15 minute city and many developers are already building with this trend in mind: increasingly new homes in our cities are being designed with home study areas, private outdoor space and fast broadband connections, all of which provide an ideal environment for blended home working going forward.'

Funding in an uncertain economy is a common concern for all buyers, but particularly those on the early steps of the property ladder. According to Carole Mackie: 'In the face of increased mortgage applications and an uncertain economy, banks are favouring lower-risk lending. Indeed the number of 90 per cent loan to value mortgage products on the market reduced by 92 per cent between March and August 2020. This is impacting first time buyers rather than equity-rich homeowners.

'There is a real opportunity for developers to attract buyers who have failed to secure a second hand property due to competitive bidding in many of Scotland's fast moving hotspots. First time buyers and second steppers are taking advantage of the fixed prices and developers' incentives that are available in the new build sector.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:34:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAVILLS PLC
06:35aSAVILLS : The Scottish new homes sector remains price sensitive despite the rapi..
PU
10/23SAVILLS : Activity returns to the land market, with smaller sites leading the wa..
PU
10/23SAVILLS : New occupier raises the barre at Peterborough One Retail Park
PU
10/20SAVILLS : New occupier scores as it moves into Aston Business Park, Peterborough
PU
10/19SAVILLS : Plas Dolguog Hotel and Chalet Park near Snowdonia National Park comes ..
PU
10/14SAVILLS : Welsh Government announce consultation for key principles of the Strat..
PU
10/12SAVILLS : How has corporate account management been affected by changing real es..
PU
10/09SAVILLS : Residential Development Sales service launches in Aberdeen
PU
10/09SAVILLS : Cardiff Gate petrol station and services sold for £10 million
PU
10/09SAVILLS : and Christie & Co launch development opportunity in Salisbury for offe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 765 M 2 303 M 2 303 M
Net income 2020 51,9 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Net Debt 2020 55,3 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 1 172 M 1 529 M 1 529 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 925,00 GBX
Last Close Price 855,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-24.67%1 529
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.111.54%21 867
CBRE GROUP, INC.-23.87%15 284
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-35.75%5 792
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION41.32%5 649
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.19.70%5 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group