SAVILLS PLC

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Savills : The Victoria Centre in Southend comes to market for £10.475 million

09/25/2020 | 04:55am EDT

The Victoria Centre is 338,538 sq ft (31,451 sq m) and is anchored by a 38,142 sq ft (3,544 sq m) Wilko store. The tenant line-up is community and convenience focused with occupiers including Next, Deichmann-Shoes, Metro Bank & Poundland.

The freehold dominant town centre scheme extends to a total site area of 3.64 acres.

Toby Ogilvie Smals, director in the investment team at Savills, says: 'The Victoria Centre offers an attractive yield with tenant line-up that is community and convenience focused. This, combined with the low capital value per square foot, is expected to attract strong demand from investors.'

Savills plc published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:54:01 UTC
