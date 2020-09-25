Savills : The Victoria Centre in Southend comes to market for £10.475 million

The Victoria Centre is 338,538 sq ft (31,451 sq m) and is anchored by a 38,142 sq ft (3,544 sq m) Wilko store. The tenant line-up is community and convenience focused with occupiers including Next, Deichmann-Shoes, Metro Bank & Poundland.
The freehold dominant town centre scheme extends to a total site area of 3.64 acres.
Toby Ogilvie Smals, director in the investment team at Savills, says: 'The Victoria Centre offers an attractive yield with tenant line-up that is community and convenience focused. This, combined with the low capital value per square foot, is expected to attract strong demand from investors.'
