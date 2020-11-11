Log in
SAVILLS PLC

Savills : The weather's impact on this year's harvest in Yorkshire

11/11/2020 | 09:41am EST

For many, the wheat harvest came to a close at the end of September following a period of unsettled weather. Localised showers meant some crops were laid completely flat, creating challenging harvest conditions and yield reductions. Prices have firmed in recent weeks and the futures for May 2021 closed at over £190 per tonne.

Across the UK there was a 54% increase in the area of spring barley planted compared to 2019, whilst the wet weather meant winter plantings for the 2020 harvest decreased by 34%. This led to an increase in production of 3.9%. The barley harvest was equally challenging, with demand for malting barley falling due to hospitality sector restrictions. Feed barley prices are on the low side and therefore encouraging more to be used in animal feed over the winter period, especially as grass and silage production was down on 2019.

The wet weather conditions experienced in the winter and continuing disease and pest pressures meant that oilseed rape planting was 27% lower than in 2019. The average yields were also down on the 5 year average, with yields across the county highly variable. The best yields came from crops that were planted in August and able to establish well, especially those crops on more moisture-retentive heavier soils. Crops on light land were affected by water stress soon after planting due to the dry periods in September 2019 and spring 2020.

The recent dry weather has allowed for potato lifting to resume, with quality and yields generally reported as good. The potential of further Covid-19 restrictions has seen a decrease in demand for both the bagged and processing sectors. The volumes of bags being traded remain low, with price variations due to quality and variety.

As we enter the 2021 season, the establishment of crops has been more successful than in 2020. The conditions in mid-September were good, however this deteriorated with showers and high rainfall. October remained showery making for a catchy drilling season, though it is estimated around 75% winter crops have been drilled. For many, these conditions allowed a much earlier start than in 2020 and better conditions for establishment.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 14:40:02 UTC
