The premium travel goods brand has taken a 10-year lease on the 2,267 sq. ft retail space arranged over ground and basement floors. The new store will showcase the complete range of Timothy London products, including their full line of luggage, bags, and travel accessories.

Jermyn Street, famous for its tradition of high-quality British artistry and craftsmanship, provides an ideal setting for Timothy London. Located near the bustling Piccadilly Circus station, the store benefits from high foot traffic and is nestled between renowned retailers such as Hawes & Curtis, Loake, Crockett & Jones, Franco's, and No 45 Jermyn Street, enhancing its appeal to an affluent customer base.

Alex Glavas, Director in Global Cross Border Retail, comments: "We are delighted to have helped Timothy London secure a location which fits their brand ethos perfectly. This is a huge milestone for the brand and is just the first step in their global expansion, with further stores set to open across Asia later this year. Jermyn Street is synonymous with premium goods of the highest quality, and Timothy London is perfectly located tap into a key target audience."