Savills : Top interior design trends for 2021

Many of us have been on the move over the past year, relocating for a new work-life balance, beating the stamp duty holiday deadline - or both. So if you are in the process of decorating your new home - or, for that matter, sprucing up your surroundings before putting your property on the market - why not take some inspiration from this year's interior design trends.





Unsurprisingly given how much time we've been spending at home, interiors are embracing a comforting rather than formal direction in 2021. Forget clean lines and uncomfortable statement chairs, we are caring a little less about how it looks and a little more about how it feels.

An easy way to incorporate this look is by adding candles or salt lamps, faux fur blankets and knitted cushions. Or you could go for shabby chic, which is making a big comeback in 2021. This timeless, charming trend mixes vintage, worn and reworked pieces with new buys and is probably one of the easiest to follow because it's hard to go wrong.





Our homes have had to take on new roles recently and the importance of having an attractive and functioning place to work is not going away any time soon. A comfortable chair, plenty of light and a good desk space are the basics. Making staying in more fun and entertaining is equally key and might mean a bigger TV, better sound system, a projector or a dedicated reading nook or library.





Adding character is also a popular trend this year and going for a traditional look is very now. This is ideal if your home has original features, but if it doesn't, the feel can easily be recreated. Maybe go for some wood paneling? There are some great DIY resources out there on Pinterest or Instagram, for example, to help inspire you.





We saw a boom in neon lighting towards the end of 2020 and the look continues to grow in 2021. A favourite quote or saying or perhaps colour-changing LED strip lighting are cost-effective ways of testing the trend out.





Notwithstanding the spotlight on Illuminating, Pantone's sunshine yellow colour of the year, think greens, deep oranges and browns for walls. Popular colours for kitchen cabinets. When it comes to furniture, go for lots of textures and natural materials, while green is set to be one of the most popular colours for kitchen cabinets.





And speaking of green, houseplants have never been more fashionable, helping to create a productive and uplifting space which is fundamental to wellbeing. Choose whatever makes you happy, but if you are going for a style statement then succulents are right up there.

