SAVILLS PLC

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
02/10 11:30:00 am
1179 GBX   +0.77%
06:04aSAVILLS : Top interior design trends for 2021
PU
04:54aSAVILLS : Lockton relocates Bristol office to Two Trinity Quay
PU
04:44aSAVILLS : North Somerset public house The White Hart offered to market
PU
Savills : Top interior design trends for 2021

02/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
Many of us have been on the move over the past year, relocating for a new work-life balance, beating the stamp duty holiday deadline - or both. So if you are in the process of decorating your new home - or, for that matter, sprucing up your surroundings before putting your property on the market - why not take some inspiration from this year's interior design trends.

Comfort over formal direction

Unsurprisingly given how much time we've been spending at home, interiors are embracing a comforting rather than formal direction in 2021. Forget clean lines and uncomfortable statement chairs, we are caring a little less about how it looks and a little more about how it feels.

An easy way to incorporate this look is by adding candles or salt lamps, faux fur blankets and knitted cushions. Or you could go for shabby chic, which is making a big comeback in 2021. This timeless, charming trend mixes vintage, worn and reworked pieces with new buys and is probably one of the easiest to follow because it's hard to go wrong.

A place to work and have fun

Our homes have had to take on new roles recently and the importance of having an attractive and functioning place to work is not going away any time soon. A comfortable chair, plenty of light and a good desk space are the basics. Making staying in more fun and entertaining is equally key and might mean a bigger TV, better sound system, a projector or a dedicated reading nook or library.

A touch of tradition

Adding character is also a popular trend this year and going for a traditional look is very now. This is ideal if your home has original features, but if it doesn't, the feel can easily be recreated. Maybe go for some wood paneling? There are some great DIY resources out there on Pinterest or Instagram, for example, to help inspire you.

Neon lights

We saw a boom in neon lighting towards the end of 2020 and the look continues to grow in 2021. A favourite quote or saying or perhaps colour-changing LED strip lighting are cost-effective ways of testing the trend out.

Earthy tones

Notwithstanding the spotlight on Illuminating, Pantone's sunshine yellow colour of the year, think greens, deep oranges and browns for walls. Popular colours for kitchen cabinets. When it comes to furniture, go for lots of textures and natural materials, while green is set to be one of the most popular colours for kitchen cabinets.

Bringing the outside in

And speaking of green, houseplants have never been more fashionable, helping to create a productive and uplifting space which is fundamental to wellbeing. Choose whatever makes you happy, but if you are going for a style statement then succulents are right up there.

Further information

Contact Faye Wilkin

Contact Savills Interior Services

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 466 M 2 466 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 1 604 M 2 211 M 2 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 015,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 170,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 1,28%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC22.58%2 211
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.27.21%39 538
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.53%22 103
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.155.15%11 266
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED5.62%7 994
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION9.65%6 543
