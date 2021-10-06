Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : Trio of new lettings secured at recently refurbished T Bromley in Bromley

10/06/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

T Bromley comprises two buildings - Building 17 and Building 15 - joined together by a new single large reception. The first floor of Building 17 will be occupied by Trust Payments who have agreed a 10 year lease across 9,513 sq ft of office accommodation. Thackray Williams LLP will occupy the second floor of Building 17 spanning 9,364 sq ft after agreeing a lease of 15 years. The ground floor of Building 15, totalling 2,843 sq ft, will be occupied by Novellus Capital Limited on a 10 year lease. This leaves just 26,646 sq ft of office accommodation available to let at T Bromley.

T Bromley provides a total of circa 52,500 sq ft of completely re-imagined and unrivalled workspace in Bromley with a new landscaped garden. The building has been refurbished to provide a new striking modern façade, contemporary reception with concierge services, informal meeting and break-out areas, and new M&E services which are exposed on the office floors. In addition the building provides new, secure cycle storage and modern showers with changing facilities.

The building is situated within a short walk from both Bromley North and Bromley South train station which provides connectivity into London Victoria and Blackfriars in a fastest time of 18 minutes and 31 minutes respectively, and to London Bridge via Grove Park in 13 minutes. It is also a few minutes' walk from the high street and The Glades shopping centre providing a plethora of retail, leisure and food and drink options in the immediate vicinity.

Olivia Jones, Associate Director in the South East Office Agency team, says: "The response to the refurbishment of T Bromley has been astounding and reinforces what we are seeing in the wider market. Occupiers are continuing to seek out best in class offices that offer modern and inspiring workspaces which encourage collaboration."

Sean Sanders, Managing Partner of Thackray Williams, comments: "The extremely high quality office space at T-Bromley is an important strategic move that helps Thackray Williams to attract the best legal talent, from London and further afield, to the local area. In turn, it allows us to continue on our ambitious trajectory for growth and provides a progressive working environment for staff, while continuing to serve our Bromley community to the high standard for which we are known. I and all at TW are very excited to move into our new home."

Thackray Williams LLP were represented by SHW. Trust Payments LLP and Novellus Capital Limited were unrepresented.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 15:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
11:36aSAVILLS : ASAP/Savills wage survey reveals relative resilience in serviced apartments comp..
PU
11:26aSAVILLS : Trio of new lettings secured at recently refurbished T Bromley in Bromley
PU
10:56aSAVILLS : Scottish Residential Property Market – headroom for more growth, says Savi..
PU
10:46aSAVILLS : Unique opportunity to live in former Lake District home of Beatrix Potter
PU
10/05SAVILLS : Penpol Boatyard in Cornwall comes to market for offer over £2 million
PU
10/05SAVILLS : Cutting carbon on the farm
PU
10/05SAVILLS : Multi-let office investment at Cardiff Gate International Business park hits the..
PU
10/05SAVILLS : Prime development site launched to the Aberdeen market
PU
10/05SAVILLS : completes on sale of Knutsford office building
PU
10/05SAVILLS : launches extensive residential development opportunity in the heart of Cumbernau..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 935 M 2 629 M 2 629 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2021 51,2 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 1 827 M 2 493 M 2 482 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 319,00 GBX
Average target price 1 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC38.19%2 492
CBRE GROUP, INC.59.25%32 866
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-36.46%21 924
KE HOLDINGS INC.-70.95%21 293
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED70.41%12 953
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION29.96%7 913