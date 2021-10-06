Savills : Trio of new lettings secured at recently refurbished T Bromley in Bromley

T Bromley comprises two buildings - Building 17 and Building 15 - joined together by a new single large reception. The first floor of Building 17 will be occupied by Trust Payments who have agreed a 10 year lease across 9,513 sq ft of office accommodation. Thackray Williams LLP will occupy the second floor of Building 17 spanning 9,364 sq ft after agreeing a lease of 15 years. The ground floor of Building 15, totalling 2,843 sq ft, will be occupied by Novellus Capital Limited on a 10 year lease. This leaves just 26,646 sq ft of office accommodation available to let at T Bromley.

T Bromley provides a total of circa 52,500 sq ft of completely re-imagined and unrivalled workspace in Bromley with a new landscaped garden. The building has been refurbished to provide a new striking modern façade, contemporary reception with concierge services, informal meeting and break-out areas, and new M&E services which are exposed on the office floors. In addition the building provides new, secure cycle storage and modern showers with changing facilities.

The building is situated within a short walk from both Bromley North and Bromley South train station which provides connectivity into London Victoria and Blackfriars in a fastest time of 18 minutes and 31 minutes respectively, and to London Bridge via Grove Park in 13 minutes. It is also a few minutes' walk from the high street and The Glades shopping centre providing a plethora of retail, leisure and food and drink options in the immediate vicinity.

Olivia Jones, Associate Director in the South East Office Agency team, says: "The response to the refurbishment of T Bromley has been astounding and reinforces what we are seeing in the wider market. Occupiers are continuing to seek out best in class offices that offer modern and inspiring workspaces which encourage collaboration."

Sean Sanders, Managing Partner of Thackray Williams, comments: "The extremely high quality office space at T-Bromley is an important strategic move that helps Thackray Williams to attract the best legal talent, from London and further afield, to the local area. In turn, it allows us to continue on our ambitious trajectory for growth and provides a progressive working environment for staff, while continuing to serve our Bromley community to the high standard for which we are known. I and all at TW are very excited to move into our new home."

Thackray Williams LLP were represented by SHW. Trust Payments LLP and Novellus Capital Limited were unrepresented.