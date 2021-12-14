Log in
Savills : Warehouse unit set to return to market following sale in Market Deeping, Peterborough

12/14/2021 | 04:08am EST
Set across more than five acres (two hectares), the property comprises warehouse space totalling 87,137 sq ft (8,095 sq m), which is currently let in its entirety to Landis+Gyr. The sustainable smart metering firm is set to vacate the property in March 2022 and the unit will be available to let following comprehensive refurbishment works.

Savills has been retained to market the unit.

William Rose, director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: "The unit provided Pigeon with an opportunity to acquire a short income producing asset with future redevelopment potential. Upon its return to the market, the unit will be the only one of its size available in the area. What's more, due to significant demand for good quality warehouse space across the region it is likely to generate greater returns for the investor in the long term as we anticipate strong interest from possible new occupiers."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 955 M 2 583 M 2 583 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2021 21,6 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 1 901 M 2 516 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
