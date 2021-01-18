Log in
SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Savills : West End sees highest Q4 investment volumes since 2014

01/18/2021 | 05:20am EST
The international real estate advisor says that December's turnover of £1.16 billion across 12 transactions was the highest monthly volume of the year and that this single month was responsible for approximately 25% of the total amount (£4.70 billion) transacted in the West End over the whole of 2020.

According to Savills, overall, West End 2020 volumes were only 9% down on 2019, largely due to the near-standstill of the market in H1 2020. December's near-record monthly activity was fuelled by the completion of several flagship transactions which had been under offer during the autumn. One of the most significant of these was British Land's disposal of a 75% stake in three buildings (66 and 45 Seymour Street, and 10 Portman Square, W1) to Allianz Real Estate, advised by Savills, for £410 million.

Stephen Down, head of central London investment at Savills, says: 'The scale of uplift seen in Q4, particularly in December, shows the scale of the pent up demand for London assets and should hopefully be repeated once the current lockdown ends, boding well for the middle and later parts of 2021. We saw European investors accounting for 30% of West End volumes last year, swiftly followed by Asian capital at 28% and UK buyers at 22%. Given the underlying strengths of the market are now coupled with news of a vaccine and certainty of a Brexit trade deal, we anticipate further activity by international buyers throughout 2021.'

Download Savills January 2021 West End Investment Watch here

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:19:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 415 M 2 415 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 1 424 M 1 936 M 1 931 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 015,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 039,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC8.85%1 936
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.5.86%32 420
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.28%20 818
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-0.05%7 608
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.4.07%6 156
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION1.17%6 030
