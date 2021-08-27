Log in
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Savills : What does sustainability mean to charity occupiers?

08/27/2021 | 04:22am EDT
In recent years, and especially during this last 18 months during the pandemic, we've seen public awareness growing as never before on the topics of climate change, air quality, biodiversity, waste and the circular economy and plastics. Governments and society alike are increasingly expecting all organisations, big and small, to play their part to help tobuild back responsibly.

One sector in particular being held to higher standards because of its goals and ethics, which are naturally expected to align to the goals of sustainable development, is charities

In an area driven more by values than self-interest, it isn't a surprise that environmental sustainability is considered a high priority throughout the charity sector. However, studies have shown that when it comes to putting these aspirations into action, most charity organisations are failing to meet their expectations. Similar to other sectors, this can be attributed to a number of things, from lack of awareness and training to drive behavioral change to not having a sustainability team within an organisation to drive a core strategy.

So what does the charity sector need to think about with regards to sustainability? In order to implement sustainable processes and performance, shape business strategy and engage stakeholders, many businesses have used reporting as a tool to focus their core plan. Measuring environmental performance helps to identify opportunities to lower resource costs and gives a starting point that can be built upon to gain a better understanding of the environmental risks.

While there is mandatory reporting legislation that charities can follow, such as the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Protocol or the Global Reporting Initiative Guidelines which record emissions associated with energy use in the buildings occupied by charities, there are also voluntary frameworks that can augment reporting further.

For a charity starting to think about environmental reporting, the best place to start is determining which environmental issues are material for the organisation and which impacts need to be accounted for, then which metrics are most suitable to manage performance in those areas.

Taking a 'bottom up' approach by considering each activity or asset class individually is usually the most efficient way to begin. It is also important to use a recognised standard when setting up reporting such as the Global Reporting Initiative or Climate Disclosure Standards Board as this will ensure that the reporting principles are met.

Through a clear, innovative and forward thinking approach, the charity sector will be well placed to capitalise on significant cost savings as well as energy and carbon reductions

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 08:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
