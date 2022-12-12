Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:04 2022-12-12 am EST
815.75 GBX   -0.58%
05:43aSavills : Why price renegotiations need careful thought
PU
12/09Savills : What Westminster City Council's sustainability agenda means for planning
PU
12/09Minoan Group plc Appoints Savills as an Advisor
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : Why price renegotiations need careful thought

12/12/2022 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Guest blog by Mark Harris, Chief Executive of SPF Private Clients

As interest rates and the cost of living continue to rise, some buyers are having to take stock of changed circumstances, which may mean reconsidering their budget and seeking to renegotiate on price. But this can lead to unintended consequences and buyers could lose out.

Understandably, some buyers may now be feeling less confident about the future and may be tempted to renegotiate the price previously agreed with the seller.

However, it's important to be aware that it's not that straightforward. Your lender will need to be told about the renegotiated price and even if the amount you want to borrow remains the same, you will need a new mortgage offer. This may mean paying a higher mortgage rate than the one secured on your original offer, or, even worse, the lender may reduce how much it is prepared to lend if its affordability criteria has changed since you made the application.

The lender will automatically refer back to the valuer for confirmation that they are happy with the change in price. This may result in a new valuation. The mortgage offer will also be referred back to the original mortgage underwriter who will review the case and potentially re-underwrite the mortgage based on new criteria.

This is particularly relevant for those borrowers who rely on any element of variable income such as overtime, commissions or bonuses, as not all lenders will take all of this into account when deciding how much you can borrow.

So, if you've found the home you're looking for and you're relying on a mortgage to buy it, it's important to think carefully and make sure that potential gain outweighs the risk.

It's also worth considering your time horizons. Most buyers currently active in the prime market are taking a long-term view, with fewer than 10 per cent stating an intention to hold a property for less than five years, according to a survey of 1,500 Savills buyers and sellers in the week to December 4. A clear majority (60 per cent) plan to stay in their new home for more than 10 years.

While single digit price falls are expected across all prime regional markets in 2023, according to the latest Savills forecasts, compound price growth ranging from 14.1 per cent in outer prime London to 19.2 per cent in the Midlands and North of England is projected across the 2024-2027 period.

By renegotiating, there is also a significant risk that your original mortgage offer will be dramatically altered or even withdrawn. This may mean you can no longer borrow enough even to cover the new, lower price. It is worth noting that bigger ticket transactions, where the lender is likely to be a private bank, are less likely to be affected as the whole process is more personalised.

This is all part of a new lending environment in which banks are applying more scrutiny to applications than in the past and increasingly are requesting additional supporting documents.

With turnaround times taking longer than usual, getting these submissions right first time should allow the lender to process the application in one go. This will reduce the potential need for more information and further delay.

More than ever before a whole-of-market broker, who also has access to the private banks if you require a large loan, will be very useful indeed.

Further information

Contact SPF Private Clients (SPF) for mortgage advice or view properties for sale

Attachments

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
05:43aSavills : Why price renegotiations need careful thought
PU
12/09Savills : What Westminster City Council's sustainability agenda means for planning
PU
12/09Minoan Group plc Appoints Savills as an Advisor
CI
12/07Savills : boosts lease consultancy team with appointment of new director for central Londo..
PU
12/07Rural Land And The Climate Crisis : the importance of nuance and balance
PU
12/05FTSE 100 Closes Up Slightly Amid Muted Reaction to China, US News
DJ
12/05Vodafone's Dividend in Crosshairs Following CEO Departure
DJ
12/05Miners lift FTSE 100 after easing of COVID curbs in China
RE
11/30Savills : Farmers urged to apply for grant funding to help reduce pollution
PU
11/28Savills : tops the CoStar 2022 third quarter agency investment tables
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 214 M 2 724 M 2 724 M
Net income 2022 102 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2022 219 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 1 134 M 1 396 M 1 396 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 820,50 GBX
Average target price 1 091,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-41.73%1 396
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.11%23 442
KE HOLDINGS INC.-23.51%19 324
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED6.45%13 736
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-45.27%8 277
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.22%7 642