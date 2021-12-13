Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : Why the recent rise in “stake sales” might be a trend that is here to stay

12/13/2021 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

M&G's October announcement that it is looking for a partner to invest approximately £1 billion in a two million sq ft portfolio of four assets across the UK, on behalf of the Prudential With-Profits Fund, has highlighted an interesting capital markets trend that's been fairly common in the US market for a long time, but is becoming increasingly more prevalent in the UK; that of owners looking to raise capital by finding an investor to take a passive share in an asset or portfolio.

With so many high-profile sales following this model this year, what's driving this trend and what are the advantages for the parties involved?

Back in August, before M&G's announcement, Singapore's GIC took an approximately £800 million, 75 per cent, stake in British Land's Paddington Central campus, as British Land looked to raise capital to fund its development pipeline and release equity to deploy under new investment strategies. This followed the REIT also entering into a similar agreement with Allianz earlier this year for the latter to take a similar 75 per cent majority stake in 10 Portman Square, Marble Arch House and York House, all in London, for c.£500 million. In both instances British Land remain the manager of the assets, despite being the minority shareholder.

For the owner of the properties. selling a share provides an efficient way to raise capital, without having to exit (completely) holdings across their portfolio. Selling a stake instead gives the owner an opportunity to unlock capital to re-invest in future deals and / or existing projects, while also retaining substantial assets under management (AUM) and generating management fees as an additional income stream alongside a share of rental income and capital value growth.

For a potential partner the benefits are also manifold: in return for their investment, in the case of portfolios, almost overnight they can obtain a substantial (and often diversified) presence in a market. It also limits the time and effort it would take to assemble one's own portfolio of the scale and quality. The incoming investor is also not required to dedicate large resource to the asset management, which can be a significant attraction for new investors to a market, in particular those based overseas; but they still receive annual income and the potential of capital appreciation. Looking ahead, forming a joint venture together may also open up future long-term opportunities to co-invest. The choice of partner becomes key here, as those groups who are well embedded in a market should, in theory, have greater market access than groups who are trying to establish themselves with first acquisitions.

Given continued uncertainty in the wider equity and debt markets, it is likely we could see more owners of established real estate portfolios, adopting a similar approach. With the amount of money being allocated to real estate ever increasing from both new and well established global investors, if structured correctly, then any stakes offered on this basis are likely to generate very strong interest.


Further information

Contact Rasheed Hassan

Central London is on course to top pre-pandemic office investment levels

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
10:36aSAVILLS : Why the recent rise in “stake sales” might be a trend that is here t..
PU
06:36aSAVILLS : Shoreditch building sale secures £25m for social sector office hub in Southwark
PU
04:36aSAVILLS : Christmas card from Sydney
PU
12/10SAVILLS : London tops Savills European fintech rankings
PU
12/09SAVILLS : Re-shoring, automation and remote working set to change the shape of Europe's lo..
PU
12/09SAVILLS : 6 of the best...Homes for Christmas entertaining
PU
12/09SAVILLS : Operational Capital Markets wins Student Accommodation Agency of the Year
PU
12/08SAVILLS : Rising student numbers in Europe to drive PBSA demand
PU
12/08SAVILLS : Gillingham Marina gets new owners
PU
12/08SAVILLS : Waste storage and spreading rules set to tighten on Scottish Farms
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 955 M 2 591 M 2 591 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2021 21,6 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 1 948 M 2 577 M 2 582 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 395,00 GBX
Average target price 1 361,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC46.15%2 577
CBRE GROUP, INC.65.34%34 012
KE HOLDINGS INC.-64.07%26 331
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-56.52%15 270
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED75.25%13 123
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION41.04%8 490