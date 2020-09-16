Savills : Wine bar and restaurant, Suburban Green, to open second site in Chorlton, Manchester

With an existing and established restaurant in Wilmslow, Cheshire, the unique small plates restaurant, cocktail & wine bar has acquired a new 968 sq ft site in the suburbs of Manchester, taking a new 15 year lease at the Beech Road property.

Upon opening, Suburban Green will enhance the neighbourhood offering by bringing its high end casual dining brand to the area, and will join an array of nearby bars and restaurants including Bar San Juan, The Laundrette, and the longstanding Lead Station.

Tom Cunningham, licensed leisure and hotels director at Savills Manchester, comments: 'In spite of the challenges brought about by Covid-19, Chorlton remains a sought after location for bar and restaurant operators with its high quality offering and affluent residential neighbourhood. 60 Beech Road is the perfect location for Suburban Green's second site, complementing its existing restaurant in Wilmslow, and will add further to the high calibre of independent operators already in the area.'

Suburban Green launched in 2017 by Martin Lowe and Cal Gregg-Williams.

Martin Lowe, joint founder of Suburban Green, added: 'Acquiring what we feel is one of the most prominent properties on Beech Road, this site is exactly the location we want to continue the growth of Suburban Green. Our mission is to deliver a premium hospitality experience to our customers on their doorstep.'