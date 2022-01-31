Savills : advises on one in five central London investment deals in 2021

Overall Savills was responsible for 45 transactions across the Central London market, account for £3.8 billion. In total, Central London investment volumes in 2021 amounted to £13.5 billion across 212 transactions.

Key deals include the £468 million acquisition of 1 Braham Street, E1 on behalf of Union Investments and Deka's £223 million purchase of 8 St James's Square in the West End.

Stephen Down, Executive Director and head of Central London investment at Savills, comments: "After the challenges the Covid-19 lockdown placed on business, the pick-up in activity across Central London towards mid to the end of 2021 was welcomed by the market as a whole. This appetite continues to build in the first quarter of 2022.

"Our established team at Savills is well positioned to work with both sellers and buyers, to understand their requirements and to reach their ambitions. Working closely with our cross-border team and colleagues in London office agency, management and consultancy we are able to provide our clients with complete visibility of the very best investment opportunities in the Capital."