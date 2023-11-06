The property was built between 1750 -1755 and has been operating as a casino since the mid-1970s, although its origins as a gaming club go back much further. Until recently it was operated as Crockfords Casino and was one of the world's most prestigious casino clubs.

30 Curzon Street extends over six storeys and comprises c.24,500 sq ft. The accommodation is based over 10 principal rooms - historically used for gaming, lounges, and dining - two dining rooms, three external terraces, two large commercial kitchen and staff accommodation. The building also has access to the rear from Market Mews.

The renowned 18th century neoclassical architect Robert Adam was responsible for some of the principal interior spaces, including the spectacular circular former dining room on the ground floor at the rear and the equally impressive first floor dining room. The creation of a grand ballroom to the rear of the first floor dates from c.1890.

Located in the heart of Mayfair, 30 Curzon Street is close to Royal Parks, being bordered by Hyde Park and Green Park. The renowned shopping district of Bond Street is a short walk away. Curzon Street is well served by public transport, close to several underground stations, including Green Park and Bond Street underground, which has access to the Elizabeth Line.

The property is being bought to market by Savills and NCM Projects on behalf of Genting Casinos UK Ltd with a guide price of £70 million.

Luke Hawkesbury, Savills Director in the London Development team says: "30 Curzon Street represents a once in a generation opportunity to acquire a piece of Mayfair history. It is rare to see a building of this calibre coming to the market. Given its location, it naturally lends itself to a private members club, but with the necessary consents in place, it could become a boutique hotel, offices - or even a magnificent single private residence."



Nicholas Marks, at NCM Projects, says: "30 Curzon Street is a gem. A rare opportunity to acquire a beautiful Georgian double fronted freehold, located in the heart of Mayfair, that allows the creation of a variety of uses."