Savills : announces five further office deals in Aberdeen's west end as occupier market continues to improve

At 42 Carden Place Savills, on behalf of a private investor, sold the ground, first and second floor offices totalling 2,066 sq ft to Aspect, The Strategic Communication Experts. Aspect paid £310,000 and will owner occupy the building.

Nearby, Savills agreed to lease 2,241 sq ft at 72 Carden Place on behalf of Quantum Claims to Archer Knight, subsea industry experts and consultants, who will pay £41,000 per annum on a new five year lease.

At 19 Rubislaw Terrace, Savills acquired 706 sq ft on behalf of executive search firm, Norman Broadbent PLC, from Philip Argo on a new three year lease, paying £15,000 per annum.

Savills also sold 19 Albert Street (2,018 sq ft) for Aberdeen Endowment Trust to Newton Property Management, who paid £275,000. The firm subsequently advised AET in a leaseback of the lower ground floor of the building (584 sq ft)

Ben Clark, graduate surveyor in the office agency team at Savills Aberdeen, comments: "Aberdeen's offices market continues to show signals of recovery and growth and these latest deals are testament to that. The West End of Aberdeen has always been one of the most prominent settings in the city and therefore has made for a desirable business address. The area benefits from strong transport links and close proximity to Union Street."

Aspect was advised by AB Robb. FG Burnett advised Philip Argo. Shepherd advised Newton Property Management.



