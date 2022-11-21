Savills : announces senior promotions within its UK residential team

Andrew Perratt will become Head of Residential for Savills UK, incorporating London and Country markets. This follows a four-year tenure as Head of Country Residential, a role that saw him navigate the business through the pandemic and emerge with record results and increased market share.

He takes over from Justin Marking who will concentrate on growing Savills international network of owned residential offices and associates across 25 countries in his role as Head of Global Residential.Savills international network is a key ingredient to Savills success in the prime markets through its ability to distribute product worldwide. Justin will continue with his role as Chairman of Prime Purchase.

As announced in October, Jonathan Hewlett has become Chairman of the Savills Private Office following the sad death of David Forbes. From January 1st, he will step back from the day-to-day management of the London business, a role he has held since 2007 during which he has overseen the expansion of the Savills London business from 15 to 37 offices. This will allow him to focus on the requirements of a rapidly growing network of high net worth Private Office clients and their advisers in London and across Savills wider UK and global network.

Liza-Jane Kelly will step into the role of Head of London Residential. Having joined Savills in 2018, Liza-Jane oversaw the successful integration of Currells into the Savills business. She has since built and managed specialist teams in each of the 37 Savills London offices to offer clients a targeted service focused on entry price point prime residential property.

Commenting on the changes, Justin Marking says: "I have worked closely with Jonathan, Andrew and Liza-Jane for many years and have been unfailingly impressed by their commitment to growing the Savills business, but most importantly, to very high levels of client service.

"We're in great shape. The changes we're announcing today are the result of our managed succession planning and demonstrate the strength and breadth of talent within our business. It's not in our DNA to stand still at Savills and I look forward to working with them in their new roles and to seeing new ideas and ambitions come to fruition over the coming months and years."