Savills : appointed on variety of advisory roles at Barton Square, Trafford Park, Manchester

Having recently undergone an extensive redevelopment, which completed in March this year, the new covered Barton Square extends to 340,000 sq ft and is home to a variety of retailers including the recently opened, two storey Primark, Next Home, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Sea Life and Homesense.

Steve Henderson, retail director at Savills, comments: 'The new Barton Square development has injected a fresh dynamic and big box offer to the Trafford area and we are thrilled to be part of driving this asset and destination forward. We have already secured some high profile tenants and there is significant interest in the remaining space from international retail, leisure and experiential operators.'

Following the UK Government announcement that all non-essential shops are to close from 5 November 2020, Barton Square remains open only for visitors to access essential retailers as well as click and collect and take-away services at the centre.

Savills is jointly appointed on the leasing with CWHB.