SAVILLS PLC

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : appointed on variety of advisory roles at Barton Square, Trafford Park, Manchester

11/16/2020 | 11:17am EST

Having recently undergone an extensive redevelopment, which completed in March this year, the new covered Barton Square extends to 340,000 sq ft and is home to a variety of retailers including the recently opened, two storey Primark, Next Home, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Sea Life and Homesense.

Steve Henderson, retail director at Savills, comments: 'The new Barton Square development has injected a fresh dynamic and big box offer to the Trafford area and we are thrilled to be part of driving this asset and destination forward. We have already secured some high profile tenants and there is significant interest in the remaining space from international retail, leisure and experiential operators.'

Following the UK Government announcement that all non-essential shops are to close from 5 November 2020, Barton Square remains open only for visitors to access essential retailers as well as click and collect and take-away services at the centre.

Savills is jointly appointed on the leasing with CWHB.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:16:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 765 M 2 328 M 2 328 M
Net income 2020 51,9 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
Net Debt 2020 55,3 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 1 325 M 1 746 M 1 748 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 92,6%
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 925,00 GBX
Last Close Price 967,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-14.80%1 746
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.136.05%24 800
CBRE GROUP, INC.-5.65%18 954
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-23.92%6 795
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.32.90%6 148
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION48.20%5 931
