This best in class office building, originally constructed in 1999, recently underwent a comprehensive refurbishment in 2023, led by JRA Architects. It comprises nine floors, six external terraces, including a panoramic communal roof terrace with a private bar boasting stunning views across the West End.

30 Golden Square is multi-let to a variety of prestigious occupiers including Highland Europe, Kinnevik Capital and Venn Partners LLP, with a WAULT of 9.41 years to expiry and 6.40 years to breaks. The asset also has exceptional sustainability credentials, having achieved EPC A, BREEAM Excellent, and it is also fossil fuel free in operation for its ongoing energy requirements, aligning it with UKGBC net zero.

Oliver Bamber, Director, Central London Investment, Savills, comments: "We're proud to have been appointed on this prestigious investment sale, which gives investors the opportunity to purchase London's first EPC A rated freehold on a West End Garden Square. The West End Core has the highest rental growth rates across the whole of London, and is a market that continues to attract investors and occupiers alike."