Savills : appointed to sell celebrated Julie's restaurant in London's Holland Park

The sale includes the freehold of the restaurant premises, including the iconic terrace, as well as the separate large maisonette above.

The sale comes as Timothy and Cathy Herring, the current owners of Julie's, announce their retirement after 53 years.

Josh Leon, specialist in the sale of Central London restaurants at Savills, comments: "Julie's is one of those places that's earned a permanent place in London's restaurant pantheon. It hasn't often been in the headlines which is part of its attraction but this discreet address has been for many years a place where those most in the public gaze could come and let their hair down."

Opening in 1969, with its indulgent but homely interior, Julie's quickly became a firm favourite and must-go-to destination. Since then Julie's has attracted a globally coveted crowd and became a cultural melting pot of local neighbourhood regulars and the international jet set, hosting some of the world's most famous film stars, fashion icons, rock stars, aristocracy, media moguls and royalty which it continued to do for the next 50 years.

Its distinctive decadent style has charmed many, transcended time and it has become a stalwart of the London dining scene. Not only has the restaurant been repeatedly used in film and television as a cultural landmark but it has also hosted an array of colourful celebrations with many flocking to the much-loved venue time and time again over the years.

Josh Leon adds: "Putting the history to one side, the location of the restaurant is fantastic, especially with the terrace, and it has a very large laterally converted maisonette upstairs which can be accessed separately. I think there's a good chance that someone will want to carry on the torch and buy into that rich history, continuing as Julie's in some form. However, even as something completely new, I think the site itself will retain some of the magic".