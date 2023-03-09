Advanced search
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:31:08 2023-03-09 am EST
974.50 GBX   -1.52%
Savills : appoints Ashley Conaghan as head of client services

03/09/2023 | 10:05am EST
Ashley has over 10-years' experience in the property industry and has managed multiple client services departments during this time.

Ashley has joined Savills from Johns&Co where she specialised in new homes and established the client services department while overseeing its international offices. After starting her career at Hamptons International in 2011, Ashley held front office, sales negotiator and property management roles before specialising in client services.

Responsible for driving lead generation and managing inbound enquiries, Ashley will lead the team to ensure exceptional service is developed and delivered to clients.

Of her appointment, Ashley Conaghan comments: "I feel incredibly lucky to be working with market leaders who have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit as I take the next step in my career. I'm looking forward to leading a new team and collaborating closely with the exceptional departments across the business while championing client service.

My first priority is ensuring our clients have an unforgettable experience and I'm excited to bring an innovative approach to the way we rethink the brand-client relationship."

Liza-Jane Kelly, head of London residential at Savills adds: "I amdelighted to welcome Ashley to Savills. With a reputation for building and managing several successful client services teams, Ashley was a natural fit to head up our growing team as we look to further strengthen and reimagine client services within the industry while striving to offer the highest level of service and consistency to our clients."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 15:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 217 M 2 626 M 2 626 M
Net income 2022 107 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2022 309 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 1 368 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 989,50 GBX
Average target price 1 046,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC19.87%1 621
CBRE GROUP, INC.8.32%25 215
KE HOLDINGS INC.30.44%22 766
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.86%13 330
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.31.62%9 762
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED5.65%8 015