Savills : appoints Ashley Conaghan as head of client services

Ashley has over 10-years' experience in the property industry and has managed multiple client services departments during this time.

Ashley has joined Savills from Johns&Co where she specialised in new homes and established the client services department while overseeing its international offices. After starting her career at Hamptons International in 2011, Ashley held front office, sales negotiator and property management roles before specialising in client services.

Responsible for driving lead generation and managing inbound enquiries, Ashley will lead the team to ensure exceptional service is developed and delivered to clients.

Of her appointment, Ashley Conaghan comments: "I feel incredibly lucky to be working with market leaders who have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit as I take the next step in my career. I'm looking forward to leading a new team and collaborating closely with the exceptional departments across the business while championing client service.

My first priority is ensuring our clients have an unforgettable experience and I'm excited to bring an innovative approach to the way we rethink the brand-client relationship."

Liza-Jane Kelly, head of London residential at Savills adds: "I amdelighted to welcome Ashley to Savills. With a reputation for building and managing several successful client services teams, Ashley was a natural fit to head up our growing team as we look to further strengthen and reimagine client services within the industry while striving to offer the highest level of service and consistency to our clients."