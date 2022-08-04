Savills : appoints net zero specialist to join its sustainable design team

Joanna joins the sustainable design team now 14 strong since launching in July 2021, working to facilitate sustainable design and energy strategy consultancy services to minimise energy demand and achieve net zero targets for new build and retrofitted schemes.

Joanna has over 11 years' experience as an environmental consultant in the built environment. She is a Chartered Environmentalist and Member of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessments, an On Construction Domestic Energy Assessor and Home Quality Mark Assessor. She holds a MSc in Sustainable Environmental Design from the Architectural Association School of Architecture and has previously worked at the MEP engineering practice BDSP, later chapmanbdsp.

Joining Savills, Joanna comments: "This is an exciting next step in my career and I am looking forward to collaborate with the wide range of expertise within Savills and our clients to address our current climate emergency."

Dan Jestico, director in Savills Earth, adds: "We are pleased to welcome Joanna to our rapidly growing sustainable design team. With her expertise in environmental design, sustainability, and net zero carbon strategies, Joanna's appointment will help us to continue to work with clients on their ESG agendas for both new development and retrofit projects."