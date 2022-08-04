Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  News
  Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-08-04 am EDT
1123.00 GBX   -2.69%
11:08aSAVILLS : Aberdeen H1 office take-up outstrips Edinburgh & Glasgow and attracts growing investor interest
PU
10:58aSAVILLS : appoints net zero specialist to join its sustainable design team
PU
06:42aSAVILLS : Prime central London to outpace best performing lockdown markets over next five years
PU
Savills : appoints net zero specialist to join its sustainable design team

08/04/2022 | 10:58am EDT
Joanna joins the sustainable design team now 14 strong since launching in July 2021, working to facilitate sustainable design and energy strategy consultancy services to minimise energy demand and achieve net zero targets for new build and retrofitted schemes.

Joanna has over 11 years' experience as an environmental consultant in the built environment. She is a Chartered Environmentalist and Member of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessments, an On Construction Domestic Energy Assessor and Home Quality Mark Assessor. She holds a MSc in Sustainable Environmental Design from the Architectural Association School of Architecture and has previously worked at the MEP engineering practice BDSP, later chapmanbdsp.

Joining Savills, Joanna comments: "This is an exciting next step in my career and I am looking forward to collaborate with the wide range of expertise within Savills and our clients to address our current climate emergency."

Dan Jestico, director in Savills Earth, adds: "We are pleased to welcome Joanna to our rapidly growing sustainable design team. With her expertise in environmental design, sustainability, and net zero carbon strategies, Joanna's appointment will help us to continue to work with clients on their ESG agendas for both new development and retrofit projects."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 14:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
