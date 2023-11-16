Tom has worked in the residential property sector for 12 years, specialising in the sale of prime property. He has held senior positions for both local independent agencies and national and international firms. He joins Savills from Strutt & Parker where he ran its Pangbourne office.

His appointment bolsters a highly experienced Savills team of residential experts operating across the Cotswolds, with offices in Banbury, Cheltenham, Stow-on-the-Wold and Oxford, as well as Cirencester.

Tom comments: 'I am thoroughly delighted to join Savills, a business I have long-admired. The real estate sector is fundamentally about people and relationships, and Savills is well-known for providing its clients with the best advice and service.

'I have many years' experience buying and selling some of the finest homes within the commuter belt, a fast-paced and often competitive market, and look forward to applying this expertise within the Cotswolds. I am lucky to be working with an established and incredibly well-connected team of experts here in Cirencester and am thoroughly enjoying getting out and about, meeting clients and settling into the local community.'

Charles Elsmore-Wickens, head of Savills residential business in the Cotswolds, said: 'I am very pleased to welcome Tom to the Savills Cotswolds team. I was impressed not only with his track record, but, more importantly, his approach to business, which fits very well with our values and direction of travel. He is already proving an asset to our market-leading team of experts.'