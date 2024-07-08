Steven has over 20 years' experience in project management, planning and delivering projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines in the UK, Middle East and Australian markets. More recently he has specialised in multifamily build to rent (BtR) developments, working with clients including British Land, Get Living, Grainger and Grosvenor Estates. Steven joins from Arcadis, where he was a senior project director within the firm's property and investment business.

At Savills, Steven will lead the division's London living sector team, focusing on residential, built to rent, hospitality and purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) asset classes.

Steven Brown comments: "I am delighted to have joined Savills to head-up this exciting new growth area for the division. As we know, confidence is returning in the living sector after a period of sustained cost inflation, constraints on finance and regulatory uncertainty. I believe Savills, as a market leader in residential asset advisory services, is the ideal platform to support investor and developer clients through the project feasibility, design and construction phases of their developments. I look forward to working with colleagues from across the business to bring together in-depth real estate expertise and best-in-class project management services."

Paul Davies, head of London project management at Savills, adds: "We are very pleased to welcome Steven to Savills. The living sector is a huge area of growth for the BPC division and with Steven's knowledge and expertise we will considerably increase our capability to service these clients moving forward. It is fantastic that the team continues to go from strength to strength and we look forward to further expansion imminently."