Savills : completes largest West End office letting in seven months

The deal to TOG represents the largest office pre-let to complete in London's West End between March 2020 and the end of September and the fourth largest letting in Central London in the same time period behind pre-lets to BP in Canary Wharf, and Baker McKenzie and Covington & Burling in the City of London (Savills advised on both). An 88,000 sq ft letting to Netflix at the Copyright Building that completed in October has since replaced the TOG letting as the biggest leasing deal agreed in the West End since lockdown.

Hunter Booth, head of the West End office agency team at Savills, comments: 'The quality of the refurbishment at 210 Euston Road resulted in interest from a number of parties and was the perfect fit for The Office Group, who are rigorous in their requirements for their buildings to best represent their brand. The resulting pre-let to TOG is a fantastic result in what continues to be a difficult market, further reinforcing the high desirability of the building in challenging conditions.'

Overall, Savills has advised on close to a quarter (24%) of all space let in the Central London office market since the beginning of lockdown in March 2020.

Savills was jointly appointed on behalf of The Wellcome Trust with Edward Charles & Partners. The firm's Building and Project Consultancy team oversaw the renovation works at 210 Euston Road. Montagu Evans advised TOG.