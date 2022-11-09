Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:03 2022-11-09 am EST
892.50 GBX   -0.78%
10:41aSavills : early November sale shows competition still evident in the auction room as well priced stock sells well
PU
11/08Savills : The benefits of Passivhaus in the built environment
PU
11/07Savills : Rhys Williams becomes the first Savills graduate to complete the IEMA pathway
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : early November sale shows competition still evident in the auction room as well priced stock sells well

11/09/2022 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A robust success rate of 72% was evident despite the increasingly challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Residential highlights from the sale in London included a three-bedroom house in Chiswick (Lot 23) which sold for £795,000, a four-bedroom apartment in Chelsea Harbour (Lot 80) which sold for £1,890,000 shortly after the sale and a garden flat in West Hampstead (Lot 69) which sold for £598,000 - more than £170,000 over its guide price.

Elsewhere in the country, a former residential outdoor education centre in 1.92 acres in Wales (Lot 39) sold for £375,000 and a three-bedroom house in Hampshire (Lot 74) sold for £293,000 - nearly £200,000 over its £100,000 guide price.

Investment, development and yield-generating highlights included an impressive Georgian investment opportunity in London's Islington (Lot 14) which sold for £464,000, an industrial opportunity in Newmarket (Lot 50) which sold for £1,005,000 and a warehouse building in Chiswick (Lot 110) which sold for £590,000 - over £110,000 over its guide price.

Robin Howeson, Head of Auctions at Savills says: "Our first of two November auctions held yesterday showed that well priced stock sold particularly well and in many cases exceeded guide price, as evidenced by a semi-detached house in Hampshire which sold for nearly three times its guide price. The sale saw strong bidding for realistically priced assets, illustrating the importance of pricing well to attract bidders.

We have two auctions remaining this year, the next of which is on 24 November which will be followed by the final sale of 2022 on 14 December. Our second November sale presents a great opportunity for buyers and sellers who are looking to transact before the year end and we'll be releasing the catalogue later this week. We are still accepting instructions for upcoming sales and it's not too late to get in touch."

For more information on Savills Auctions, visit www.auctions.savills.co.uk

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 15:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
10:41aSavills : early November sale shows competition still evident in the auction room as well ..
PU
11/08Savills : The benefits of Passivhaus in the built environment
PU
11/07Savills : Rhys Williams becomes the first Savills graduate to complete the IEMA pathway
PU
11/07Sustainability And Value For Money : tourism and leisure opportunities for rural businesse..
PU
11/04Savills warns of 'acute' house price plunges to hit the capital next year
AQ
11/03Savills : announces five further office deals in Aberdeen's west end as occupier market co..
PU
11/03Are Renewable Technologies On Track : security, affordability and sustainability?
PU
11/03Savills : Mr & Mrs Smith 5* hotel sold off £7.5m guide - Edinburgh
PU
11/03Savills : What does sustainability mean for managed properties in the automotive sector?
PU
11/02Savills : Senior investment banker joins Savills Capital Advisors
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 241 M 2 592 M 2 592 M
Net income 2022 109 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2022 225 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 1 244 M 1 438 M 1 438 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 899,50 GBX
Average target price 1 160,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-36.12%1 438
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.25%22 054
KE HOLDINGS INC.-43.49%14 243
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.76%12 259
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-47.33%7 847
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-44.94%7 039