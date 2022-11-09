Savills : early November sale shows competition still evident in the auction room as well priced stock sells well

A robust success rate of 72% was evident despite the increasingly challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Residential highlights from the sale in London included a three-bedroom house in Chiswick (Lot 23) which sold for £795,000, a four-bedroom apartment in Chelsea Harbour (Lot 80) which sold for £1,890,000 shortly after the sale and a garden flat in West Hampstead (Lot 69) which sold for £598,000 - more than £170,000 over its guide price.

Elsewhere in the country, a former residential outdoor education centre in 1.92 acres in Wales (Lot 39) sold for £375,000 and a three-bedroom house in Hampshire (Lot 74) sold for £293,000 - nearly £200,000 over its £100,000 guide price.

Investment, development and yield-generating highlights included an impressive Georgian investment opportunity in London's Islington (Lot 14) which sold for £464,000, an industrial opportunity in Newmarket (Lot 50) which sold for £1,005,000 and a warehouse building in Chiswick (Lot 110) which sold for £590,000 - over £110,000 over its guide price.

Robin Howeson, Head of Auctions at Savills says: "Our first of two November auctions held yesterday showed that well priced stock sold particularly well and in many cases exceeded guide price, as evidenced by a semi-detached house in Hampshire which sold for nearly three times its guide price. The sale saw strong bidding for realistically priced assets, illustrating the importance of pricing well to attract bidders.

We have two auctions remaining this year, the next of which is on 24 November which will be followed by the final sale of 2022 on 14 December. Our second November sale presents a great opportunity for buyers and sellers who are looking to transact before the year end and we'll be releasing the catalogue later this week. We are still accepting instructions for upcoming sales and it's not too late to get in touch."

For more information on Savills Auctions, visit www.auctions.savills.co.uk