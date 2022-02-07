Savills : enhances planning offering in the South

Forming the Central South Planning team, the planning teams in Wimborne and Southampton will combine to create a 34-strong team that will provide clients with comprehensive planning and environmental impact assessment (EIA) services throughout the region, spanning Dorset, Hampshire, Wiltshire, the Solent and beyond.

The merged team will continue to service multiple sectors, including residential, healthcare, retirement, education, commercial town centre mixed-use, infrastructure, energy, hotel and visitor accommodation, student accommodation, sport and waste. However, there will be a renewed focus on information sharing, implementing more sector and geographical led initiatives and increasing the regularity of profile raising among clients and prospects. The team will complement the South Coast Development Team, which also comprises teams from its Wimborne and Southampton offices.

The new team will be overseen by a management group comprising directors Gavin Hall, Peter Lamb and Sarah Beuden.

Gavin Hall, head of Central South Planning at Savills, says: "The coming together of the two EIA teams, in conjunction with the creation of our national Environment and Infrastructure team, will provide a true centre of excellence on the south coast for EIA nationally across Savills. The move will mark the largest dedicated planning team in our region, with a dynamic and experienced group of planners and EIA specialists, along with some of the most exciting and diverse projects in the country to work on.

"The opportunities to collaborate across a number of sectors and initiatives are significant and we will build on the strong reputations that our planning teams have established over the years in the emerging Central South region. I am looking forward to working with a group of likeminded professionals who are passionate about delivering a high quality service to their clients."