Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/07 11:35:23 am
1361 GBX   +0.89%
11:20aSAVILLS : enhances planning offering in the South
PU
11:00aSAVILLS : welcomes first residential apprentices
PU
10:40aIN PLAIN ENGLISH : Annual Tax on Enveloped Dwellings (ATED)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : enhances planning offering in the South

02/07/2022 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forming the Central South Planning team, the planning teams in Wimborne and Southampton will combine to create a 34-strong team that will provide clients with comprehensive planning and environmental impact assessment (EIA) services throughout the region, spanning Dorset, Hampshire, Wiltshire, the Solent and beyond.

The merged team will continue to service multiple sectors, including residential, healthcare, retirement, education, commercial town centre mixed-use, infrastructure, energy, hotel and visitor accommodation, student accommodation, sport and waste. However, there will be a renewed focus on information sharing, implementing more sector and geographical led initiatives and increasing the regularity of profile raising among clients and prospects. The team will complement the South Coast Development Team, which also comprises teams from its Wimborne and Southampton offices.

The new team will be overseen by a management group comprising directors Gavin Hall, Peter Lamb and Sarah Beuden.

Gavin Hall, head of Central South Planning at Savills, says: "The coming together of the two EIA teams, in conjunction with the creation of our national Environment and Infrastructure team, will provide a true centre of excellence on the south coast for EIA nationally across Savills. The move will mark the largest dedicated planning team in our region, with a dynamic and experienced group of planners and EIA specialists, along with some of the most exciting and diverse projects in the country to work on.

"The opportunities to collaborate across a number of sectors and initiatives are significant and we will build on the strong reputations that our planning teams have established over the years in the emerging Central South region. I am looking forward to working with a group of likeminded professionals who are passionate about delivering a high quality service to their clients."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 16:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
11:20aSAVILLS : enhances planning offering in the South
PU
11:00aSAVILLS : welcomes first residential apprentices
PU
10:40aIN PLAIN ENGLISH : Annual Tax on Enveloped Dwellings (ATED)
PU
04:18aSAVILLS : What's coming up in Glasgow's food and beverage market?
PU
02/04SAVILLS : London firms gear up to get staff back to the office – Andrew Barnes inter..
PU
02/04SAVILLS : Hannah Close warehouse scheme changes hands for £157 million in Wembley
PU
02/04SAVILLS : 6 of the Best…Yorkshire kitchens for rising to the challenge on British Y..
PU
02/04SAVILLS : Development Land teams transact £2.8 billion of land in 2021
PU
02/04SAVILLS : What next for the UK science market?
PU
02/03SAVILLS : planning division makes senior hire and expands team
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 984 M 2 688 M 2 688 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2021 139 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 1 884 M 2 552 M 2 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float -
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 349,00 GBX
Average target price 1 424,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-4.19%2 552
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.71%33 202
KE HOLDINGS INC.-0.60%23 818
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.97%12 645
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-23.27%12 389
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-19.88%6 854