Savills : expands Central London tenant rep team

Fiona Crowley joins from Farebrother where she spent the last three years. At Savills she will work with office occupiers advising on occupational strategy & implementation across London, primarily focusing on the acquisition of offices.

Andrew Barnes, Director of tenant representation for Savills Central London, comments: "As we continue to grow and cement our position as one of the leading tenant rep advisers in London we are extremely pleased to announce that Fiona is joining the team to provide the best results and service to our clients."