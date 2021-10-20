Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  News
  Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : expands Central London tenant rep team

10/20/2021 | 11:31am EDT
Fiona Crowley joins from Farebrother where she spent the last three years. At Savills she will work with office occupiers advising on occupational strategy & implementation across London, primarily focusing on the acquisition of offices.

Andrew Barnes, Director of tenant representation for Savills Central London, comments: "As we continue to grow and cement our position as one of the leading tenant rep advisers in London we are extremely pleased to announce that Fiona is joining the team to provide the best results and service to our clients."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 935 M 2 666 M 2 666 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 51,2 M 70,5 M 70,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 1 920 M 2 650 M 2 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 386,00 GBX
Average target price 1 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -7,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC45.21%2 650
CBRE GROUP, INC.62.71%33 544
KE HOLDINGS INC.-64.43%26 069
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-34.63%22 295
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED71.49%12 768
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.01%8 663