SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Savills : expands its energy and sustainability capability with appointment of Chris Cummings

01/26/2021 | 08:14am EST
Chris has more than 24 years' experience in all aspects of environmental and sustainability delivery, both in the UK and internationally. He joins Savills having worked for multi-disciplinary building services consultancies including Hilson Moran and ChapmanBDSP, where he specialised in building physics and early concept design. With a particular focus on master planning and high-rise development, Chris has delivered projects addressing all aspects of sustainability, energy and environmental impact on real estate across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

At Savills, Chris will help to further expand its energy and sustainability capability primarily helping to advise clients on devising and implement their sustainability strategies and path to net zero. His expertise will also play a role in the firm's recently launched sustainability hub, which provides cross divisional expertise in relation to land use, sustainable infrastructure, the decarbonisation of property portfolios and delivery of energy efficiency at an individual building level.

Chris Cummings, head of technical sustainability at Savills, comments: 'I am excited to be joining Savills at such a pivotal time for the property industry as it takes a far more proactive approach to tackling climate change. I very much look forward to working with people across the business to bring about meaningful change by helping our clients to set and achieve their sustainability goals.'

Jarrod Griffiths, head of UK engineering & design consultancy, adds: 'We are delighted to welcome Chris to Savills. His appointment is an important step when it comes to supporting our clients with their sustainability and net zero ambitions, further strengthening the expertise and capability we have to offer as part of the energy and sustainability hub.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 13:13:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 431 M 2 431 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 432 M 1 956 M 1 955 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 958,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 045,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 0,48%
Spread / Average Target -8,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC9.48%1 956
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.12.46%34 572
CBRE GROUP, INC.3.83%21 343
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED7.77%8 139
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.72.91%7 635
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.7.56%6 364
