Savills : expands its industrial & logistics occupier advisory team with key strategic hires

Tom Shaw joins from JLL, where he advised high profile industrial & logistics tenants including Iron Mountain, Royal Mail, Wayfair and a range of other corporate occupiers including Dulux and Just Eat on all aspects of their property portfolio, ranging from consolidation and expansion through to relocation. He has over eight years' experience, initially with Colliers International, leaving in 2018 to focus on occupier led advisory at JLL.

Michael Alderton, who left JLL in January, will also join Savills to help spearhead its occupier advisory growth and expansion. Michael has over 40 years' experience in the sector, working primarily with corporate occupier clients on acquisitions and disposals which include the likes of Tesco, Clipper, Walgreen Boots Alliance and Wayfair, providing strategic advice across the UK, particularly in the big box market. Prior to his role at JLL, he was head of industrial and logistics at Lambert Smith Hampton for 29 years.

Michael and Tom will join George Unwin and Emily Hardwick in the industrial & logistics occupier advisory team, helping to further grow Savills corporate tenant roster and expand its capabilities.

Richard Sullivan, national head of industrial & logistics at Savills, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Tom, and more recently, Michael, to the UK team. This represents a very significant move towards enhancing and establishing Savills as the leading occupier advisor across the UK industrial & logistics sector. They bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience and we are very excited for them to work alongside the existing team, our wider regional network and international colleagues."

Tom Shaw adds: "With increasing demand by tenants for market leading advice, this is a great time to be joining the Savills industrial & logistics team. I look forward to helping to grow its existing occupier advisory capability."

Michael Alderton says: "The role presented a great opportunity to join the best in class team at Savills with the exciting proposition of helping the firm as it continues to build an excellent reputation in the occupier advisory space."