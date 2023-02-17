Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30:24 2023-02-17 am EST
996.25 GBX   -0.77%
04:56aSavills : expands its industrial & logistics occupier advisory team with key strategic hires
PU
02/14Savills : New Scottish Planning Policy prioritises the climate change emergency
PU
02/13Savills : The future is social
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : expands its industrial & logistics occupier advisory team with key strategic hires

02/17/2023 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tom Shaw joins from JLL, where he advised high profile industrial & logistics tenants including Iron Mountain, Royal Mail, Wayfair and a range of other corporate occupiers including Dulux and Just Eat on all aspects of their property portfolio, ranging from consolidation and expansion through to relocation. He has over eight years' experience, initially with Colliers International, leaving in 2018 to focus on occupier led advisory at JLL.

Michael Alderton, who left JLL in January, will also join Savills to help spearhead its occupier advisory growth and expansion. Michael has over 40 years' experience in the sector, working primarily with corporate occupier clients on acquisitions and disposals which include the likes of Tesco, Clipper, Walgreen Boots Alliance and Wayfair, providing strategic advice across the UK, particularly in the big box market. Prior to his role at JLL, he was head of industrial and logistics at Lambert Smith Hampton for 29 years.

Michael and Tom will join George Unwin and Emily Hardwick in the industrial & logistics occupier advisory team, helping to further grow Savills corporate tenant roster and expand its capabilities.

Richard Sullivan, national head of industrial & logistics at Savills, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Tom, and more recently, Michael, to the UK team. This represents a very significant move towards enhancing and establishing Savills as the leading occupier advisor across the UK industrial & logistics sector. They bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience and we are very excited for them to work alongside the existing team, our wider regional network and international colleagues."

Tom Shaw adds: "With increasing demand by tenants for market leading advice, this is a great time to be joining the Savills industrial & logistics team. I look forward to helping to grow its existing occupier advisory capability."

Michael Alderton says: "The role presented a great opportunity to join the best in class team at Savills with the exciting proposition of helping the firm as it continues to build an excellent reputation in the occupier advisory space."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 09:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAVILLS PLC
04:56aSavills : expands its industrial & logistics occupier advisory team with key strategic hir..
PU
02/14Savills : New Scottish Planning Policy prioritises the climate change emergency
PU
02/13Savills : The future is social
PU
02/08Dublin offices just 10% full on Mondays and Fridays - survey
RE
02/07Savills : European gaming primed for revenue growth of 8% per annum over next five years
PU
02/02Time To Rethink Epcs : why energy efficiency needs a sharper focus
PU
02/01Savills : Capital Advisors acts as debt advisor to Downing Living for First Street project..
PU
02/01Savills : acquires One New Street Square on behalf of Chinachem Group for £349.5 million
PU
02/01In Plain English : Planning appeals
PU
01/31Savills : Work commences at Barwood's new Richmond office re-development , Explore
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 217 M 2 663 M 2 663 M
Net income 2022 107 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2022 309 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 1 388 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 004,00 GBX
Average target price 1 046,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC21.62%1 668
CBRE GROUP, INC.16.31%27 355
KE HOLDINGS INC.39.61%24 367
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.97%14 582
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.49.50%11 171
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED10.29%8 342