In its 2024 Impacts programme, the international real estate advisor examined a number of variables, including size of the working-age population, net migration, gender equality, worker mobility, regulatory environment, economic growth, and education, to assess where skilled workers are clustering, and therefore which locations are likely to be future hotspots for global occupiers with real estate requirements.

Savills says that traditional centres such as Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles and London perform well, alongside other locations, such as Delhi, Shanghai and Manila, in later-stage emerging markets. Outside the top 10, Kigali and São Paulo are up-and-coming talent hotspots.

Savills Workforces Index 2024 Overall top 10 1 Tokyo 2 New York 3 Seoul 4 Shenzhen 5 London 6 Delhi 7 Los Angeles 8 Shanghai 9 Melbourne 10 Manila

Kelcie Sellers, associate director in Savills World Research team, comments: "Leading talent clusters offer a balance of attributes for workers and occupiers. The most successful locations have high growth in both the number of both white-collar and blue-collar jobs, for example. New ways of working, increased use of technology and emerging industries and locations have transformed the global working landscape over the past decade, and it will continue to evolve - our Workforce Index indicates where the hotspots of tomorrow may be."

Jeremy Bates, EMEA head of occupational markets, Savills, comments: "Global occupiers are more conscious than ever about securing the best talent, and where their future workforces may be based. These occupiers will be looking to grow their footprints in these locations, and therefore the Workforces Index provides a guide to where future requirements may emerge, and consequently where there is the potential need for a pipeline of new, Grade A, sustainable office space."

Impacts is Savills global thought leadership publication and research programme. In 2024, Impacts is centred around the theme of "Inflection', looking at the anticipated turning point in global real estate investment markets, and more broadly the future impact of social,environmental, technological, and demographic change (amongst other things) on places and spaces.