  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Savills : 18th century country house hotel and serviced offices in Monkton Combe hits the market for offers over £2.75 million

05/11/2021 | 11:42am EDT
The Waterhouse is an 18th century country house which sits on a 3.22 acre site and is surrounded by landscaped grounds and meadow views. The Waterhouse comprises hotel accommodation with 13 en-suite bedrooms and 10 serviced offices. There is staff accommodation which is provided in two staff bedrooms and one staff studio flat. Within the grounds there is also a Matron's Cottage which is currently in a state of disrepair and would be suitable for a range of alternative uses subject to planning permission.

The Waterhouse and its grounds are situated in Monkton Combe, set in a tranquil location in the Midford valley with beautiful countryside surroundings and stunning views. Monkton Combe is a picturesque village on the south eastern side of Bath, three miles from the city centre. Waterhouse was originally a substantial stone country house built in the late Eighteenth Century. The house was extended when a modern wing was added in 1983 which now provides the hotel accommodation.

James Greenslade, Director in the Hotel Capital Markets team says: 'Waterhouse is steeped in history and the current owners have lovingly restored the property by reinstating many of its original features including cornicing, wooden floors, fireplaces, shutters and oak staircases. The property is uniquely positioned to capture the growing staycation trend with its picturesque location close to Bath, or would suit a range of other commercial uses or possible development opportunities.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 15:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 911 M 2 703 M 2 703 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2021 26,0 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 1 649 M 2 332 M 2 333 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 090,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 203,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -1,50%
Spread / Average Target -9,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non-Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC26.03%2 332
KE HOLDINGS INC.-23.97%55 404
CBRE GROUP, INC.38.06%28 486
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-16.24%27 949
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED50.11%18 155
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED35.14%10 287