Savills : 18th century country house hotel and serviced offices in Monkton Combe hits the market for offers over £2.75 million

The Waterhouse is an 18th century country house which sits on a 3.22 acre site and is surrounded by landscaped grounds and meadow views. The Waterhouse comprises hotel accommodation with 13 en-suite bedrooms and 10 serviced offices. There is staff accommodation which is provided in two staff bedrooms and one staff studio flat. Within the grounds there is also a Matron's Cottage which is currently in a state of disrepair and would be suitable for a range of alternative uses subject to planning permission.

The Waterhouse and its grounds are situated in Monkton Combe, set in a tranquil location in the Midford valley with beautiful countryside surroundings and stunning views. Monkton Combe is a picturesque village on the south eastern side of Bath, three miles from the city centre. Waterhouse was originally a substantial stone country house built in the late Eighteenth Century. The house was extended when a modern wing was added in 1983 which now provides the hotel accommodation.

James Greenslade, Director in the Hotel Capital Markets team says: 'Waterhouse is steeped in history and the current owners have lovingly restored the property by reinstating many of its original features including cornicing, wooden floors, fireplaces, shutters and oak staircases. The property is uniquely positioned to capture the growing staycation trend with its picturesque location close to Bath, or would suit a range of other commercial uses or possible development opportunities.'