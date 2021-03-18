Log in
SAVILLS PLC

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/18 12:30:00 pm
1120 GBX   -2.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savills : 6 of the Best...Homes for single-storey living

03/18/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
The first examples of modern bungalows in Britain are believed to have been designed by English architect John Taylor in the latter part of the 19th century.

The single-storey dwellings take their name from bangla - meaning 'of Bengal' - and are now deeply rooted in the UK's architectural landscape. However it was between the two world wars that their popularity increased in earnest, providing a quick fix for the country's housing shortage.

The absence of stairs means bungalows are often a firm favourite with older buyers. But, built at a time when land in desirable areas was comparatively cheap, their larger plots and bigger gardens also mean they are increasingly sought after by those with a young family.

More space between properties also allows for greater privacy, while there is plenty of room for those who are looking to extend or remodel subject to any planning restrictions. As roofs and guttering are easier to access, routine maintenance is also typically easier than on a two-storey house.

From the contemporary through to the more traditional, our gallery below features a selection of some of our favourite bungalows currently on the market.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 20:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 480 M 2 480 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 1 542 M 2 151 M 2 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 090,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 144,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 3,58%
Spread / Average Target -4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC19.85%2 151
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.9.59%36 589
CBRE GROUP, INC.26.47%26 501
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED21.06%9 206
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.77.31%8 038
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION8.20%6 647
