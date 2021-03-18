Savills : 6 of the Best...Homes for single-storey living

The first examples of modern bungalows in Britain are believed to have been designed by English architect John Taylor in the latter part of the 19th century.

The single-storey dwellings take their name from bangla - meaning 'of Bengal' - and are now deeply rooted in the UK's architectural landscape. However it was between the two world wars that their popularity increased in earnest, providing a quick fix for the country's housing shortage.

The absence of stairs means bungalows are often a firm favourite with older buyers. But, built at a time when land in desirable areas was comparatively cheap, their larger plots and bigger gardens also mean they are increasingly sought after by those with a young family.

More space between properties also allows for greater privacy, while there is plenty of room for those who are looking to extend or remodel subject to any planning restrictions. As roofs and guttering are easier to access, routine maintenance is also typically easier than on a two-storey house.

From the contemporary through to the more traditional, our gallery below features a selection of some of our favourite bungalows currently on the market.