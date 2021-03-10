Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savills : 6 of the Best London offices with access to green spaces

03/10/2021 | 08:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Even before Covid-19, the ability for office workers to stretch their legs, unwind and take in some fresh air meant that access to some green space during their breaks was acknowledged by employers as being a big positive in terms of the health and wellbeing of their staff. After almost 12 months of home working, whether staff have had the luxury of a garden or have been using public spaces, the importance of access to the great outdoors during the working day is set to be even more important than ever as we return to the office.

Across central London we have seen an increase in demand for office space with either private terraces or easy access to nearby parks and other green areas. Landlords and developers are responding to the trend. British Land, for example, is delivering a new 1.5 acre park at Exchange Square, part of its Broadgate campus in the City. This new green space will feature trees, planting and a stream, with a focus on the mental health and wellbeing of its users, and create a place to bring people together.

Other existing spaces are being improved and rethought. Finsbury Circus, London's first public park and the largest within the Square Mile, re-opened in 2020 after several years closure, but bigger plans are afoot to transform it into a 'haven for people and wildlife' over the next couple of years.

Offices which provide access to green spaces are likely to be in more demand than ever before as occupiers increasingly look to attract and retain the best staff. Here are six of those we consider to be best placed to do so in central London.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 13:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
09:05aOPPORTUNITY FROM CRISIS : how investors are playing the post-pandemic property m..
RE
08:49aSAVILLS  : 6 of the Best London offices with access to green spaces
PU
03:57aSAVILLS  : Planning White Paper fails to recognise the importance of the industr..
PU
03/09A PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ENVIRONM : how product labelling could drive consume..
PU
03/09SAVILLS  : Postcard from Mallorca
PU
03/09SAVILLS  : Will 2021 be stronger than expected for European real estate?
PU
03/08SAVILLS  : New homes near London's Royal Parks
PU
03/08SAVILLS  : Madeleine's Kitchen set to open in Midhurst
PU
03/08SAVILLS  : Orca Holding Acquires The Zetter Group
PU
03/08SAVILLS  : How returning to my rural roots during the pandemic helped me find a ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 475 M 2 475 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 79,0 M 79,0 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 1 487 M 2 066 M 2 066 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 015,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 085,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 9,22%
Spread / Average Target -6,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC13.67%2 066
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.4.87%33 565
CBRE GROUP, INC.19.50%24 652
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED18.33%8 973
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION11.31%6 711
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.45.60%6 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ