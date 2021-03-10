Savills : 6 of the Best London offices with access to green spaces

Even before Covid-19, the ability for office workers to stretch their legs, unwind and take in some fresh air meant that access to some green space during their breaks was acknowledged by employers as being a big positive in terms of the health and wellbeing of their staff. After almost 12 months of home working, whether staff have had the luxury of a garden or have been using public spaces, the importance of access to the great outdoors during the working day is set to be even more important than ever as we return to the office.

Across central London we have seen an increase in demand for office space with either private terraces or easy access to nearby parks and other green areas. Landlords and developers are responding to the trend. British Land, for example, is delivering a new 1.5 acre park at Exchange Square, part of its Broadgate campus in the City. This new green space will feature trees, planting and a stream, with a focus on the mental health and wellbeing of its users, and create a place to bring people together.

Other existing spaces are being improved and rethought. Finsbury Circus, London's first public park and the largest within the Square Mile, re-opened in 2020 after several years closure, but bigger plans are afoot to transform it into a 'haven for people and wildlife' over the next couple of years.

Offices which provide access to green spaces are likely to be in more demand than ever before as occupiers increasingly look to attract and retain the best staff. Here are six of those we consider to be best placed to do so in central London.