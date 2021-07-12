Savills : 6 of the best London offices with roof terraces

A roof top terrace is something very few of us have at home, but those that are lucky enough to have one know the benefits of being able to relax and enjoy socialising on them above and beyond the crowds. In an office environment having an outdoor terrace can be a valuable space for teams to collaborate and take a step back from their computer in a setting which can often inspire creativity and potentially inject energy into discussions.

Depending on its size, a terrace can also be a useful space for hosting clients and events, particularly as we begin interacting with one another more in person, as even the best virtual meeting technology simply cannot replace the joys of socialising face-to-face whilst admiring impressive views and enjoying, hopefully, good weather.

With the move towards facilitating employee wellbeing by improving access to fresh air and natural light, offices with terraces have never been in greater demand by companies. Coupled with a 'flight to quality' space, securing an office with a terrace really can offer occupiers peace and space from the busyness on the streets below.

One things for sure, these six offices with terraces in London won't stay around for long: