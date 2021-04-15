Savills : Beltane & Angelo Gordon secure planning consent for Marylebone House

The scheme, designed by Fletcher Priest Architects, will see the delivery of approximately 75,000 sq ft of quality Grade A office space. The new design introduces three additional storeys on a 1960's extension and accessible terraces with urban greening.

Duncan Roe, Partner at Beltane Asset Management, commented: 'We are delighted to have secured planning consent for the rejuvenation of Marylebone House. This is a significant milestone for the project and a vote of confidence in central London's economic recovery. We will be starting on site later this year and look forward to bringing this new high quality office building to the market in Q1 2023.'

Andrew Wedderspoon, director of Savills West End Agency, adds: 'Working with Beltane and AG to secure planning marks the start of a significant redevelopment of a key West End building within on of Central London's most exciting sub markets.'

BNP Paribas Real Estate & Savills have been appointed as joint letting agents.