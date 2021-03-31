Log in
SAVILLS PLC

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/31 11:30:00 am
1146.5 GBX   -0.48%
11:41aSAVILLS  : Historic Bath Office Building Fully Let
PU
11:35aSAVILLS  : Monaco holds onto top spot for most expensive residential real estate
PU
09:34aSAVILLS  : Rural Division Expands in Scotland
PU
Savills : Historic Bath Office Building Fully Let

03/31/2021 | 11:41am EDT
Vio Offices will occupy 2,280 sq ft (212 sqm) across part ground, 1st , 2nd and 3rd floors, agreeing to a new 10 year lease. Vio Offices will join the accountancy firm PG Owen, who took occupation of 1,131 sq ft (106 sq m) across part ground and lower ground floors in summer 2020, also signing up to a new 10 year lease.

Northumberland House is a grade II listed office building located in the heart of Bath overlooking the magnificent Queen Square. It was constructed in 1779 of Bath Stone with grand dual aspect windows and retains a wealth of period features that epitomise Bath's Georgian architecture.

Harry Allen, Associate Director in the office agency team at Savills Bristol, says: 'We are pleased to have secured two office lettings during the recent months against the backdrop of a global pandemic which demonstrates the strength of the local Bath economy and the continued demand for high quality office space in central Bath.'

Colino Violante from Vio Offices, adds: 'Vio Offices couldn't be happier to have found this building. Such a great location and with gorgeous views overlooking Queen Square. It provides a prominent address, with grand proportions throughout and lots of natural light pouring into each of the offices and communal areas. We consider it to be the perfect building to launch our serviced office business in Bath, which we expect to attract a wealth of tech, media and professional sector clients.'

Savills plc published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 457 M 2 457 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 1 579 M 2 167 M 2 178 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 090,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 152,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 2,86%
Spread / Average Target -5,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC20.69%2 167
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-6.90%29 973
CBRE GROUP, INC.26.15%26 024
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED20.73%9 155
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION5.88%6 400
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.39.20%6 330
