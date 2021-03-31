Savills : Historic Bath Office Building Fully Let

Vio Offices will occupy 2,280 sq ft (212 sqm) across part ground, 1st , 2nd and 3rd floors, agreeing to a new 10 year lease. Vio Offices will join the accountancy firm PG Owen, who took occupation of 1,131 sq ft (106 sq m) across part ground and lower ground floors in summer 2020, also signing up to a new 10 year lease.

Northumberland House is a grade II listed office building located in the heart of Bath overlooking the magnificent Queen Square. It was constructed in 1779 of Bath Stone with grand dual aspect windows and retains a wealth of period features that epitomise Bath's Georgian architecture.

Harry Allen, Associate Director in the office agency team at Savills Bristol, says: 'We are pleased to have secured two office lettings during the recent months against the backdrop of a global pandemic which demonstrates the strength of the local Bath economy and the continued demand for high quality office space in central Bath.'

Colino Violante from Vio Offices, adds: 'Vio Offices couldn't be happier to have found this building. Such a great location and with gorgeous views overlooking Queen Square. It provides a prominent address, with grand proportions throughout and lots of natural light pouring into each of the offices and communal areas. We consider it to be the perfect building to launch our serviced office business in Bath, which we expect to attract a wealth of tech, media and professional sector clients.'