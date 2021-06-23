Log in
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/23 05:01:59 am
1108 GBX   +0.36%
04:57aSAVILLS  : Is your reservoir meeting new legal requirements?
PU
06/22SAVILLS  : Pride in planning
PU
06/22SAVILLS  : 6 of the Best...City homes with outstanding views
PU
Savills : Is your reservoir meeting new legal requirements?

06/23/2021 | 04:57am EDT
What are the legal requirements for reservoirs in England?

Anyone with a reservoir or dam on their land is liable for its safety and those with larger reservoirs need to register them with the Environment Agency, whether it's an impounding reservoir (one constructed in the basin of a river or stream) or non-impounding (one that needs to have water pumped into it). Additionally, the Government has now published a ministerial direction: The Flood Plan (Reservoirs Emergency Planning) Direction 2021.

What counts as a larger reservoir?

Any large bodies of water including dams, millponds and ornamental lakes count as reservoirs. Larger ones are those with an above-ground capacity of more than 25,000 cubic metres and they need to be registered. This threshold relates to the total capacity and not how much you fill it. There is also a chance that this threshold could change to include smaller reservoirs in the future.

Once it's registered, what happens next?

The Environment Agency will decide whether it is a high risk reservoir or not. High risk is where an uncontrolled release of water could put people's lives at risk. For those that are high risk, a supervising engineer needs to be appointed to produce a yearly statement that gives details of any work that should be carried out and they'll also need an inspecting engineer for a 10-yearly report. Non high risk reservoirs would only need an engineer if work is planned on or around the reservoir.

What does the Flood Plan (Reservoirs Emergency Planning) Direction 2021 mean for owners?

All reservoir undertakers (owners or operators) are required to prepare emergency on-site flood plans for all large raised reservoirs in England, including those under construction, by April 2022. This must be done in consultation with an appointed engineer who is required to certify the plan. Any flood plan should outline areas liable to flooding and proposed action required to prevent, control and mitigate any uncontrolled release of water from a reservoir.

Defra considers these plans to be essential for public safety, citing the incident at Toddbrook Reservoir in which significant rainfall led to the spillway failure, as proof of their value. Previous legislation implied a strong presumption that they should be drawn up but stopped short of making it a legal obligation.

Do owners of smaller reservoirs have to do anything?

There is no legal requirement to do anything. However, under common law they would be held responsible if there were an uncontrolled release of water from their reservoir. So they're advised to make regular inspections for signs of wear and erosion and call in an engineer if they have any concerns.

Further information

Contact Rosie Theaker

Contact Savills Rural

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 08:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 880 M 2 624 M 2 624 M
Net income 2021 72,0 M 101 M 101 M
Net cash 2021 11,8 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 1 529 M 2 128 M 2 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 104,00 GBX
Average target price 1 128,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC15.66%2 128
KE HOLDINGS INC.-19.52%57 937
CBRE GROUP, INC.40.88%29 279
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-14.91%28 040
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-8.39%12 239
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED38.48%10 542