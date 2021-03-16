Savills : New owners set for impressive Sidholme Hotel

The new owners plan to refurbish the Grade II listed hotel which dates back to 1826. The hotel retains many of its original architectural features, including the music room with neo-classical style interior with fine chandeliers and vaulted ceiling. It also benefits from a range of public areas including a swimming pool, lounges, conference room, restaurant and a terrace for alfresco dining.

The Sidholme Hotel is located in the Elysian Fields part of Sidmouth and occupies a secluded position within 5.2 acres of private gardens and grounds. It is 0.7 miles from Sidmouth's Esplanade and beachfront. Exeter Airport is approximately 10 miles from the hotel and Exeter St David railway station is approximately 16 miles away, which offers direct services to London Paddington.

Harriet Fuller, Associate in the hotels team at Savills Exeter, says: 'This is an impressive building that is full of history and uniquely positioned near to the town and seafront, and we look forward to watching the hotel's next chapter with its new owners. Regional hotels, particularly in tourist locations, continue to perform well as we look forward to a summer out of lockdown.'

Ali Rad, MD of Arsh Holdings, adds: 'This Property is a historical landmark which needs more attention to flourish and become a well-appointed hotel both for locals and visiting guests. We strive to improve not only the appearance of the site but also the quality of service provided at the hotel.'