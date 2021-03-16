Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savills : New owners set for impressive Sidholme Hotel

03/16/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new owners plan to refurbish the Grade II listed hotel which dates back to 1826. The hotel retains many of its original architectural features, including the music room with neo-classical style interior with fine chandeliers and vaulted ceiling. It also benefits from a range of public areas including a swimming pool, lounges, conference room, restaurant and a terrace for alfresco dining.

The Sidholme Hotel is located in the Elysian Fields part of Sidmouth and occupies a secluded position within 5.2 acres of private gardens and grounds. It is 0.7 miles from Sidmouth's Esplanade and beachfront. Exeter Airport is approximately 10 miles from the hotel and Exeter St David railway station is approximately 16 miles away, which offers direct services to London Paddington.

Harriet Fuller, Associate in the hotels team at Savills Exeter, says: 'This is an impressive building that is full of history and uniquely positioned near to the town and seafront, and we look forward to watching the hotel's next chapter with its new owners. Regional hotels, particularly in tourist locations, continue to perform well as we look forward to a summer out of lockdown.'

Ali Rad, MD of Arsh Holdings, adds: 'This Property is a historical landmark which needs more attention to flourish and become a well-appointed hotel both for locals and visiting guests. We strive to improve not only the appearance of the site but also the quality of service provided at the hotel.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 16:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
12:28pSAVILLS  : New owners set for impressive Sidholme Hotel
PU
03/15SAVILLS  : Plans for nearly 1,500 new homes move a step forward after Savills Ca..
PU
03/15SAVILLS  : Public Sector Team advise West Sussex County Council on development p..
PU
03/12SAVILLS  : plans will enable Gloag Investments to deliver ‘a high quality ..
PU
03/12SAVILLS  : West End office trophy sold at 123 Pall Mall
PU
03/12SAVILLS  : Science communications group to take space in Marylebone, London
PU
03/12SAVILLS  : Government launches consultation on draft Environmental Principles Po..
PU
03/12SAVILLS  : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020
PU
03/12SAVILLS  : London's office market recovery has more in common with the dot.com c..
PU
03/11SAVILLS  : Treloyhan Manor Hotel hits the market for £1.75 million
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 472 M 2 472 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 1 549 M 2 151 M 2 150 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 015,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 130,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 4,87%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC18.39%2 151
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.14.75%36 589
CBRE GROUP, INC.28.46%26 501
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED21.40%9 206
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.76.77%8 038
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION8.32%6 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ