  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Savills : New report identifies the key components of the real estate sector's response to cutting carbon emissions

04/23/2021 | 11:12am EDT
In the Spotlight: Property and Carbon, the international real estate advisor identifies the key components of the commercial, residential and rural sectors response to date. Highlights include:

Does demand for green buildings lead to a premium? Concerns around climate change are now widespread and there is demand for sustainable buildings in both the residential and commercial sectors, but the impact on pricing is still being debated

Operational carbon: what are the key challenges in each sector? There are two key areas for all real estate sectors to focus on when it comes to managing their operational carbon: removing fossil fuels and improving the energy efficiency of buildings. Each real estate sector has unique challenges

What role does the planning system have in reducing emissions? Local plans on new developments and the built environment are playing a key role in ensuring the UK's commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 is met

Richard Rees, managing director Savills UK says, 'Net zero is becoming the benchmark for new development and organisations operating in the property sector are setting their own targets to achieve this.

'Whether a real estate investor or occupier, the built environment is changing at a rapid pace backed up by growing national legislation and an increasingly stringent planning policy.'

Sophie Chick, head of department for Savills World Research adds 'to reduce carbon emissions, interventions have to be made at all stages of a property's lifecycle: the construction, operation and end of life. The bigger picture also needs to be considered regarding where construction takes place and the impact on transport use, here the planning system can play a vital role.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
