Savills : Plan for Wales 2021 sets out how UK and Welsh Government will work together

The Plan is the first of its kind and sets out both Wales' and the UK's role in becoming fairer, greener, and more prosperous under the 'build back better' agenda.

In his foreword, the Prime Minister notes the importance of a net-zero economy, referencing schemes such as the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub and the potential for renewable energy in the Celtic Sea, as well as using Wales' culture and heritage as part of the focus for future growth.

Simon Hart restated the UK Government's commitment to establishing at least one Freeport in Wales as soon as possible, to attract new businesses and investment in areas of need. He also highlighted Government investment into the Global Centre of Rail Excellence in relation to its intention to support regeneration and provide highly-skilled jobs and supply-chain opportunities.

The Plan identifies the various investments and funding mechanisms already available and those which are forthcoming, including the support this has provided to small and medium-sized businesses in Wales, with a significant commitment to innovative net-zero projects. In this respect, the next formal leasing round for offshore renewable energy in the Celtic Sea is identified as a specific opportunity to bring forward a net-zero project, and with applications from sites in Wales for the prototype fusion power plants providing further evidence of the commitment to net-zero in Wales. The opportunities for cross border working are also being assessed with a Western Gateway being reviewed.

The provision of physical and digital infrastructure are two key aspects of the Plan, with the delivery of broadband across Wales being identified as essential, and rail upgrades being key to the model shift to public transport previously advocated by Welsh Government. Resourcing within the public sector is noted, with over 725 police officers being recruited in a two-year period and turning the lens outwards, Wales is part of the UK Government's bid for the 2030 World Cup - a key sporting fixture of global interest.

Chris Potts, the Head of Savills' Cardiff Office said: 'Together with the recent election results and the new Cabinet team at the Senedd, this Plan sets the foundations for how the respective Government departments plan to work together over the next five years and beyond.

'The support for Freeports within the Plan, alongside a recent Senedd research document, is timely and we await further announcements from the Welsh Government on this matter. The content of the Plan and the First Minister's announcement following the new Cabinet are broadly aligned along the themes of climate change, economic stimulus and using Wales' natural assets to aid the recovery from the pandemic - with the natural environment and net-zero at the forefront of decision-making.'

Savills Cardiff office brings together the expertise of more than 75 specialists across the development lifecycle, including planning, development, investment, agency and energy.

Further information can be found here.