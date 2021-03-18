Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/18 12:30:00 pm
1120 GBX   -2.10%
04:58pSAVILLS  : 6 of the Best...Homes for single-storey living
PU
04:58pSAVILLS  : Postcard from Liguria
PU
04:06pSAVILLS  : How the cost and quality of regional office space is set to drive more relocations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savills : Postcard from Liguria

03/18/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's been nearly a year since we were able to travel freely - if at all. But there is light at the end of the tunnel and some day we really will be able to pack our bags and reach for our passports again. While we wait, our local agents remind us of what we're missing.

At the time of writing, Liguria has just moved into zona arancione­ which means that restaurants are take away only and travel between towns is limited. Schools are still open and we can still work. Throughout lockdown, however, the essentials of Italian life, the daily fish markets and the fresh fruit and vegetable markets, stayed open so I've been happily cooking sea bass and the famous Santa Margherita prawns at home.

Liguria is one of Italy's smallest regions, a narrow ribbon of sea and steep green mountains curving from the Côte d'Azur eastwards into Tuscany. For both residents and holiday home owners, it's the combination of the laid-back Riviera lifestyle and easy access to the region's buzzy capital city, Genoa, that makes it so special. Buyers' top choices include Portofino, one of the prettiest and priciest locations, year-round Santa Margherita, with its many shops, bars, restaurants and waterfront promenade, and the lovely fishing port of Camogli.

Genoa's culture includes art galleries, museums and a theatre, while its international airport has daily flights to London. Road access is excellent too and last summer when air travel was disrupted new visitors from across Europe discovered Liguria by car.

This area has always been a favourite weekend destination for the Milanese and wealthy international buyers but it has now become highly desirable across all price points. Despite Covid we sold more homes in 2020 than in 2019 - everything from studio apartments and country homes to renovate to exclusive villas in Portofino.

The property market has been fully open since last summer and we've tried hard to help anyone unable to travel. In December I was given Power of Attorney by an English couple so that I could sign to complete their purchase with the notary as they watched on Facetime. And later today I am taking a video of a €6.9 million villa in Rapallo at the request of families in Dublin and Hong Kong.

Schools have also been open since September but my two young sons have missed our usual weekend trips to the mountains. We're only 90 minutes from ski resorts and in 'normal' times often drove to Piedmont for a day in the snow. Overall we know we are lucky. To look up and glimpse the sea is wonderful and something I never take for granted, even after 15 years here.

Other unexpected lockdown joys include sightings of some normally reclusive wildlife. Fewer boats on the water have encouraged dolphins to swim closer to shore and last week I saw a deer on the beach. Liguria's spine-tingling natural beauty has always been a major incentive for holiday home buyers - the view you buy is the view you'll have for life with no new-build permitted at all - and lockdown has only made that more desirable.

My home above Camogli has immediate access to the footpaths threaded through the Portofino hills and during the pandemic we've spent hours exploring them. Liguria offers an ideal outdoor lifestyle but more than anything, local life focuses on the sea. Kayaking, swimming and, the new favourite, paddle boarding, while others prefer a traditional gozzo, lovely brightly coloured wooden boats for four or five passengers with a small canopy for shade. The perfect socially distanced way to slowly explore this wonderful stretch of Italian coastline.

  • Lucy Walton is Marketing Director at Ar92, Savills associate in Liguria

Contact Lucy Walton

View all properties currently for sale in Liguria

  • Lucy Walton and the global residential team are available remotely for any questions about the market or to simply share stories about their beloved locations.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 20:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
04:58pSAVILLS  : 6 of the Best...Homes for single-storey living
PU
04:58pSAVILLS  : Postcard from Liguria
PU
04:06pSAVILLS  : How the cost and quality of regional office space is set to drive mor..
PU
03:22pSAVILLS  : Work begins on site for new 185,000 sq ft Manchester warehouse
PU
02:22pSAVILLS  : New owners set for impressive Sidholme Hotel
PU
10:52aSAVILLS  : Flagship park situated on North Cornish coastline sold for first time..
PU
10:22aSAVILLS  : A ‘NEW ERA FOR THE SCOTTISH ESTATE', WITH A SURGE IN GREEN BUYE..
PU
09:46aSAVILLS  : Historic Ironside House in Ocean Village sold and new restaurant set ..
PU
05:06aREADY STEADY GO, GO, GO : London's primed to bounce back
PU
03/14SAVILLS  : Plans for nearly 1,500 new homes move a step forward after Savills Ca..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 480 M 2 480 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 1 542 M 2 151 M 2 147 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 090,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 144,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 3,58%
Spread / Average Target -4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC19.85%2 151
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.9.59%36 589
CBRE GROUP, INC.26.47%26 501
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED21.06%9 206
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.77.31%8 038
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION8.20%6 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ