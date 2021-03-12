Savills : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020

Disclaimer: Forward-looking statements
These slides contain certain forward-looking statements including the Group's financial condition, results of operations and business, and management's strategy, plans and objectives for the Group. These statements
are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Group's control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied or forecast in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that the Group operates in a highly competitive environment. All forward-looking statements in these slides are based on information known to the Group on the date hereof. The Group undertakes no obligation publically to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Highlights
DRIVERS
-
Transaction advisory revenues down 19% (mainly Commercial) but Global Residential revenue ahead of previous year (+3%)
-
Resilient performance in less transactional services, Property Management revenue 2% up on previous year
-
Consultancy revenue reduced by 5%, but with many business lines strengthened
-
Investment Management performing ahead of expectations in 2020, after record year in 2019 (revenue down 11%)
-
Strong performance from the UK and Asia Pacific regions, with profit levels maintained in line with the previous year
Broad Geographic Spread
Circa 39,000* employees in 71 countries
OPERATION STATUS DURING YEAR:
In lockdown for 33% of 2020
OPERATION STATUS DURING YEAR:
In lockdown for 38% of 2020
OPERATION STATUS DURING YEAR:
In lockdown for 30% of 2020
OPERATION STATUS DURING YEAR:
In lockdown for 20% of 2020
* Note - Employee numbers are based on the weighted average number of FTEs for 2020
Macro Economics & Real Estate Impact
MACRO THEMES
MARKET IMPACTS
-
Largest single year fall of 4.3% in global GDP since the Second World War
-
Global Government debt reached 365% of World GDP in 2020
-
Monetary polices adapted to support economic health & welfare crisis
-
Unemployment rates increased by between 1.1% and 2% across developed economies
-
Asia Pac markets recovering fast with China expected to post growth of over 8% in 2021 and India over 5%
Savills Diversified Business Model
-
• High-return, but cyclical earnings
-
• 73:27 split Commercial vs. Residential
-
• 62:38 Commercial split Tenant rep/leasing vs. Capital markets
DEFENSIVE, SCALE BUSINESSES
Property Management - 39%
Consultancy - 19%
Investment Management - 4%
CYCLICAL, HIGH-MARGIN BUSINESSES
Commercial Transactions - 28%
Residential Transactions - 10%
Strategic Actions & Focus 2020
RESPONSIVE COST MANAGEMENT
'ADAPT & EVOLVE'
|
|
Reduction in discretionary spend
|
|
Building scale in Property Management
|
|
Focused capital expenditure
|
|
Continued investment in Data, Technology & Research
|
|
Carefully managed staff costs
|
|
Extension & creation of new Consultancy services
|
|
Application of tax deferrals
|
|
Focus on growth markets & sectors
|
|
Build balance sheet cash reserves
|
|
Maintain 'experienced' bench strength
|
|
Working capital management
|
|
Continued Graduate and Emerging Leaders Programme
New & Enhanced Service Lines
SAVILLS OFFICE FiT:
SAVILLS FLEX:VIRTUAL VIEWINGS:
-
Remote inspections
-
Online Auctions
|
|
'Workthere'
|
|
Planning & Consultancy
|
|
'Pivot'
|
|
Multi-sector re-use
|
|
Consultancy
SUSTAINABILITY:
RE-PURPOSING RETAIL:HEALTH & WELLBEING:
United Kingdom: Market Dynamics
Revenue: £710.7m | Growth: -2% YOY | Employees: 6,939 | Offices: 129
Market Impact
-
UK Investment volumes -18%, but -28% in London
-
Office Leasing -30% regionally, -60% in Central London
-
Logistics take up hits a record 50m sq. ft, 50% up on previous year
-
Retail investment volume fell to its lowest level, shopping centres hardest hit
-
Residential transaction volumes -11%, but Q4 increase of +19%
Business Development
-
Property Management: Took on 12 Intu shopping centres, totalling 12.9m sq. ft
-
Residential: Expanded Residential core
-
Expanded Multi-Family and Debt Advisory
-
Strengthened Leasing & Tenant Advisory
-
Grew Life Sciences team nationally
UK Commercial Investment Volumes 2000-2020
80
£ billion
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
£1m+ Agreed Sales (Net of Fall-throughs)
LondonRest of UK
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Mar-19
May-19
Jul-19
Sep-19
Nov-19
Jan-20
Mar-20
May-20
Jul-20
Sep-20
Nov-20
Asia Pacific: Market Dynamics
Revenue: £575.7m | Growth: -8% YOY | Employees: 29,160 | Offices: 58
Market Impact
-
GDP growth led by Greater China and Vietnam
-
Hong Kong office investment volumes fell by -39%, Grade A office rents -17% but residential remained relatively stable
-
China investment volumes down 21% but residential volumes increased by 11%
-
Investment market saw declines in Japan (-15%), Australia (-45%) and Singapore (-73%)
-
Strength of logistics markets notable across all regions
Business Development
-
Greater China: Grew Greater Bay team, strengthened Property Management & Facilities Management, expanded Residential Sales
-
South East Asia: Expanded Valuation Consultancy, re-structured Residential Sales in Singapore, new Logistics teams in Indonesia & Thailand
-
South Korea: Established Data Centre team, grew Commercial Investment & Advisory
-
Vietnam: Grew Property Management and Industrial and Logistics
-
Japan: Expanded Asset Management & set up Construction Management team
-
Australia & New Zealand: Grew Industrial and Logistics and Student Housing
-
India: Established new office in Hyderabad, expanded Project Management, Commercial Leasing & Industrial and Logistics
Asia Pacific Commercial Investment Volumes
140
120
100
£bns
80
60
40
20
0
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Asia Pacific Commercial Investment Volume by Market
35
30
25
20
15
10
-
5
£bns
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
North America: Market Dynamics
Revenue: £213.4m | Growth: -27% YOY | Employees: 833 | Offices: 36
Market Impact
-
Real GDP declined -3.5% on an annualised basis
-
US office demand fell sharply by -40% year on year
-
Decline even more pronounced in major urban centres, Los Angeles - 47%, New York -51%, & San Francisco -68%
-
Logistics remained resilient, with net absorption up 27% year on year
-
Commercial Investment volumes fell back by -31% across all property types
Business Development
-
Acquired and actively integrating Macro
-
Grew Workplace consultancy
-
Expanded Logistics consultancy in Charleston, Charlotte, & Houston
-
Significantly expanded Seattle operations, with team acquisition; expanded Calgary and Detroit operations
-
Strengthened New York Tenant Rep
-
Grew Occupier Services business
-
Continued investing in and expanding K3 technology
-
Secured largest commercial office deals of the year in four key markets
US Commercial Investment Volumes - Major Metros
$200 $160
$120
$80 $40 $0
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
$bn
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Source: Real Capital Analytics, Savills, Includes all Commercial Property Types
US Annual Commercial Office Leasing Volume
Totalvolume(sqft;million)
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
2015
2016
2017
Source: Savills, Includes New Leases and Renewals
2018
2019
2020
CEME: Market Dynamics
Revenue: £240.7m | Growth: -9% YOY | Employees: 2,135 | Offices: 48
Market Impact
-
European (excl UK) Investment volumes -20% , but smallest falls in Industrial & Multi-family -1% & -6%
-
Office Leasing volumes -37%, but Logistics take up +12%
-
Germany, France and the Netherlands remained the most active investment markets
-
Activity across the Middle East, focused on Saudi Arabia & Egypt
Business Development
-
Germany: Acquisition of the Omega Property Management platform, new Logistics team in Hamburg & growth of Munich
-
France: Growth of regional capabilities in Valuation and Investment and strengthened Multi-family
-
Spain & Portugal: Opened office in Valencia, (established new Residential business in Portugal)
-
CEE: Expanded Valuation, Project Management & Logistics in Czech Republic & opened new office in Katowice, Poland
-
Middle East: Created new Building Project Management team operating across UAE
10.0%
-10.0%
-12.5%
-15.0%
-17.5%
-20.0%
-2.5%
-5.0%
-7.5%
7.5%
5.0%
2.5%
0.0%
GDP Growth Forecast
European (excl UK) investment volume
20202020-2025 pa
300 €
€ bn
250 €
200 €
150 €
100 €
50 € -€
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Savills Investment Management: Market Dynamics
Revenue: £70.8m | Growth: -11% YOY | Employees: 284 | Offices: 17
Market Impact
-
Real estate a beneficiary of strong capital inflows
-
Investor appetite geared to Logistics, Multi-family and emerging sectors like Life Sciences/Datacentres
-
Relative lack of price transparency
-
Retail and hospitality suffering the most but prices stabilising in Retail Warehouses
-
Increased appetite in Debt & Sustainable Impact Funds
Business Development & Outlook
-
Capital raising has continued, growing total AUM to €21.1bn (1% increase over FY 2019), with solid transaction pipeline
-
Achieved 4 new Fund launches across Europe & Asia Pac, within total equity raise of €1.7bn
-
Charities Property Fund & UKIG have performed in the top quartile
-
Strengthened platform in the Nordics, Malaysia & Australia
-
Appointed new Head of Product Strategy & Development (London)
Savills IM Capital Raising and AuM 2013 - 2020
Percentage AUM outperforming respective benchmarks to Q3 2020
Capital Raised (EUR m)
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
-
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
Half-yearFull-year
AuM (EUR bn)
20 75%
15 70%
10 65%
5 60%
0 55%TargetActual 3 yearsActual 5 years
AuM
ESG - Strategic Commitments
Commitment to 9 UN Sustainable Goals
Climate Change
-
Global reduction of GHG of 36.3% over 2018-2020
-
UK commitment to achieve net zero by 2030; Overall plans to be announced within 12 months
-
Influence suppliers and stakeholders to work towards carbon neutrality
-
Comprehensive Sustainability Consultancy services
People
Summary Underlying Result
|
Year ended 31 December (£m)
|
2020
|
2019
|
% chg
|
Revenue
|
1,740.5
|
1,913.4
|
(9.0)%
|
Underlying PBT
|
96.6
|
143.4
|
(32.6)%
|
Underlying PBT margin
|
5.6%
|
7.5%
|
(1.9) pts
|
Underlying basic earnings per share
|
56.8p
|
78.0p
|
(27.2)%
|
Basic earnings per share
|
49.0p
|
60.6p
|
(19.1)%
|
Dividend per share
|
17.0p
|
4.95p
|
n/a
|
Net cash
|
177.7
|
28.5
|
n/a
Dividends
|
Year ended 31 December
|
2020
|
2019
|
% chg
|
Interim ordinary ("Less Transactional")
|
-
|
4.95p
|
n/a
|
Final ordinary ("Less Transactional")
|
17.00p
|
12.05p
|
+41%
|
Total ordinary ("Less Transactional")
|
17.00p
|
17.00p
|
-
|
Supplemental ("Transactional")
|
-
|
15.00p
|
n/a
|
Total distribution (per share)
|
17.00p
|
4.95p
|
n/a
|
Total distribution (£m)
|
23.8
|
6.7
|
+255%
Note - 2019 Final ordinary and supplemental dividends shown in red were subsequently cancelled
Revenue and Underlying PBT by Region
UK
Asia Pacific
North America
CEME
£m
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100 -
90
(10)
(20)
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10 -
(8.4)
The figures in these charts exclude costs of £13.9m (2019: £14.2m) not allocated to the operating activities of the group's business segments
Revenue and Underlying PBT by Service Line
Advisory 828.2(19)%
Transaction
£m
Property ManagementConsultancyInvestment Management
900
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
80
69.8
Combined revenue reduction of 1% and UPBT growth of 4%
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
The figures in these charts exclude costs of £13.9m (2019: £14.2m) not allocated to the operating activities of the group's business segments
Cashflow Performance
UPBTNon-cash itemsWorking capitalInvestment cash flowsAcquisitionsNet capexEBT sharesInterest
TaxNet cash c/f
|
Commercial Transaction Advisory
|
2020 Revenue £487.1m (-25%)
|
2020 UPBT £(7.0)m (2019: £47.4m profit)
|
£m
|
£m
|
250
|
15
205.2
200
10
-100
(5)
50
(10)
-
(15)
(12.3)
Asia PacificUK
CEMENorth America
Asia PacificUK
CEMENorth America
Growth
(25)%
(15)%
(23)%
(30)%
Growth
(73)%
(23)%
n/a
n/a
Asia Pacific: Investment market volumes slowed by reduced cross border flows in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, leasing markets also subdued.
UK: Market share gains in nationwide investment markets despite the reduced market volumes. Significant growth in National Logistics.
CEME: Significant lock down periods affecting many of our key markets, including Ireland, Spain and France. Full year impact of growth in new teams impacting profitability.
North America: Leasing volumes in the US fell by 40%, significant market out-performance in many regions including Northern New Jersey, South Florida, Houston, Atlanta and Philadelphia.
Residential Transaction Advisory
2020 Revenue £180.1m (+3%)
2020 UPBT £26.4m (+18%)
£m 180
£m
160
140
153.2
120
100
80
60
40
20 -
25 20 15 10 5 -
UK
23.0
UK
Growth
Growth
Asia Pacific: slow down in residential markets in Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and Vietnam. China resilient after faster recovery from pandemic.
UK: surge in activity after the first national lock down from June onwards as people reassessed their housing needs, coupled with the effect of lower stamp duty rates.
UK: new homes market was slower to recover, with the inability and reluctance of overseas buyers to travel limiting demand.
Property Management
2020 Revenue £681.9m (+2%)
2020 UPBT £44.8m (+27%)
£m
£m
400
368.3
30
350
300
250
200
150
100
50 -
25
20
15
10
5 -
(5)UK
CEME
27.7
(0.1)
UK
CEME
Growth
(1)%
+6%
+7%
Growth
+44%
+9%
n/a
Asia Pacific: revenue reductions in South Korea, China and Australia, offset by contract wins and ad hoc fees in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore and Japan. Cost saving measures in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore driving profit growth.
UK: new Intu contract won in Q3, supporting solid growth in Commercial property management. Robust performance from the Lettings business.
CEME: acquisition in Q3 of Omega in Germany. Revenue growth in the Middle East and the Netherlands, partially offset by reductions in Sweden and France.
|
Consultancy
|
2020 Revenue £320.6m (-5%)
|
2020 UPBT £31.5m (-9%)
|
£m
|
£m
|
250
|
25 23.5
|
20
|
15
200 150 100 50
-
205.8
UKAsia PacificCEMENorth America
(5)
10 5 -
UKAsia PacificCEME
North America
Growth
(10)%
(1)%
(3)%
n/a
Growth
(13)%
+41%
(17)%
n/a
UK: services suffered from reduced activity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as consultancy projects being delayed or deferred into 2021.
Asia Pacific: increased valuations activity in Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, offsetting lower levels of activity elsewhere.
CEME: reductions in Ireland, the Middle East, Spain and France were partially offset by growth in Germany and the Netherlands.
Investment Management
2020 Revenue £70.8m (-11%)
£m
2020 UPBT £14.8m (-18%)
40
36.4
35
30
25
20
15
10
5 -
CEME
Asia Pacific
Growth
£m 9.0
7.8
8.0
7.0
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
-
CEME
Asia Pacific
Growth
(38)%
+7%
(22)%
Transactions of circa £2.2bn (2019: £3.1bn) executed, including £0.7bn disposals and £1.5bn acquisitions. AUM increased to £19.0bn (2019: £17.7bn).
Strong Fund performance (78% of funds exceeding 5 year benchmarks).
Raised more than £1.7bn of new equity.
The profits include £2.2m (2019: £1.4m) from our 25% stake in DRC.
Revenue Evolution
£2,000m £1,800m £1,600m £1,400m £1,200m
£1,000m
£800m £600m £400m
£200m
-
"Less" Transactional
Key Priorities
Transactional: focus growth on accelerating sectors, including Life Science, Technology, Logistics and Residential
Property Management: Continue to build out our market leading capability across all markets
Consultancy: Enhance our Consultancy services, including Project Management, Occupier Services and Sustainability
Savills Investment Management: Continue strong performance based growth across the platform including Debt products
Maintain tight financial control to ensure stability and support growth strategies
Summary & Outlook
A resilient performance, particularly from UK & APAC region
Good start to 2021, with potential for momentum to develop, weighted to H2
Strong demand for Real Estate advice from Occupiers in all sectors
Significant appetite for Real Estate investment
Timing of recovery linked to lifting of lockdown restrictions
The bench strength of the business
