Savills : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020

03/12/2021 | 04:50am EST
Disclaimer: Forward-looking statements

These slides contain certain forward-looking statements including the Group's financial condition, results of operations and business, and management's strategy, plans and objectives for the Group. These statements

are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Group's control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied or forecast in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that the Group operates in a highly competitive environment. All forward-looking statements in these slides are based on information known to the Group on the date hereof. The Group undertakes no obligation publically to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Highlights

DRIVERS

  • Transaction advisory revenues down 19% (mainly Commercial) but Global Residential revenue ahead of previous year (+3%)

  • Resilient performance in less transactional services, Property Management revenue 2% up on previous year

  • Consultancy revenue reduced by 5%, but with many business lines strengthened

  • Investment Management performing ahead of expectations in 2020, after record year in 2019 (revenue down 11%)

  • Strong performance from the UK and Asia Pacific regions, with profit levels maintained in line with the previous year

4

Broad Geographic Spread

Circa 39,000* employees in 71 countries

OPERATION STATUS DURING YEAR:

In lockdown for 33% of 2020

OPERATION STATUS DURING YEAR:

In lockdown for 38% of 2020

OPERATION STATUS DURING YEAR:

In lockdown for 30% of 2020

OPERATION STATUS DURING YEAR:

In lockdown for 20% of 2020

* Note - Employee numbers are based on the weighted average number of FTEs for 2020

5

Macro Economics & Real Estate Impact

MACRO THEMES

MARKET IMPACTS

  • Largest single year fall of 4.3% in global GDP since the Second World War

    • Global capital raising for real estate fell in 2020 but remains high at US$110.7bn

  • Global Government debt reached 365% of World GDP in 2020

    • Logistics demand at record levels through surge in online shopping

  • Monetary polices adapted to support economic health & welfare crisis

    • Retail and Hospitality markets heavily impacted with record Retail failures

  • Unemployment rates increased by between 1.1% and 2% across developed economies

    • Lockdown & WFH policies reduce Global Office Leasing volumes by c. 50%

  • Asia Pac markets recovering fast with China expected to post growth of over 8% in 2021 and India over 5%

  • Winners include Life Science, Data & Technology

  • Continued demand for all forms of Residential

  • Sustainability & Obsolescence a key focus

6

Savills Diversified Business Model

  • High-return, but cyclical earnings

    • Recurring revenue streams with less exposure to transaction environment

  • 73:27 split Commercial vs. Residential

    • 2.35 billion sq. ft under management

  • 62:38 Commercial split Tenant rep/leasing vs. Capital markets

  • Strong Property Management business

  • • €21.1bn AUM

DEFENSIVE, SCALE BUSINESSES

Property Management - 39%

Consultancy - 19%

Investment Management - 4%

REVENUE BY BUSINESS

CYCLICAL, HIGH-MARGIN BUSINESSES

Commercial Transactions - 28%

Residential Transactions - 10%

7

Strategic Actions & Focus 2020

RESPONSIVE COST MANAGEMENT

'ADAPT & EVOLVE'

Reduction in discretionary spend

Building scale in Property Management

Focused capital expenditure

Continued investment in Data, Technology & Research

Carefully managed staff costs

Extension & creation of new Consultancy services

Application of tax deferrals

Focus on growth markets & sectors

Build balance sheet cash reserves

Maintain 'experienced' bench strength

Working capital management

Continued Graduate and Emerging Leaders Programme

8

New & Enhanced Service Lines

SAVILLS OFFICE FiT:

  • Workplace & Workforce analytics

  • Smart Building Design

SAVILLS FLEX:VIRTUAL VIEWINGS:

  • Remote inspections

  • Online Auctions

'Workthere'

Planning & Consultancy

'Pivot'

Multi-sector re-use

Consultancy

SUSTAINABILITY:

  • Expanded services

  • Energy & Waste Consultancy

  • Carbon off-setting

RE-PURPOSING RETAIL:HEALTH & WELLBEING:

  • Thermal monitoring

  • Cleaning

  • Ventilation

  • Occupational density / circulation design

9

United Kingdom: Market Dynamics

Revenue: £710.7m | Growth: -2% YOY | Employees: 6,939 | Offices: 129

Market Impact

  • UK Investment volumes -18%, but -28% in London

  • Office Leasing -30% regionally, -60% in Central London

  • Logistics take up hits a record 50m sq. ft, 50% up on previous year

  • Retail investment volume fell to its lowest level, shopping centres hardest hit

  • Residential transaction volumes -11%, but Q4 increase of +19%

Business Development

  • Property Management: Took on 12 Intu shopping centres, totalling 12.9m sq. ft

  • Residential: Expanded Residential core

  • Expanded Multi-Family and Debt Advisory

  • Strengthened Leasing & Tenant Advisory

  • Grew Life Sciences team nationally

UK Commercial Investment Volumes 2000-2020

80

£ billion

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

£1m+ Agreed Sales (Net of Fall-throughs)

LondonRest of UK

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

Sep-19

Nov-19

Jan-20

Mar-20

May-20

Jul-20

Sep-20

Nov-20

10

Asia Pacific: Market Dynamics

Revenue: £575.7m | Growth: -8% YOY | Employees: 29,160 | Offices: 58

Market Impact

  • GDP growth led by Greater China and Vietnam

  • Hong Kong office investment volumes fell by -39%, Grade A office rents -17% but residential remained relatively stable

  • China investment volumes down 21% but residential volumes increased by 11%

  • Investment market saw declines in Japan (-15%), Australia (-45%) and Singapore (-73%)

  • Strength of logistics markets notable across all regions

Business Development

  • Greater China: Grew Greater Bay team, strengthened Property Management & Facilities Management, expanded Residential Sales

  • South East Asia: Expanded Valuation Consultancy, re-structured Residential Sales in Singapore, new Logistics teams in Indonesia & Thailand

  • South Korea: Established Data Centre team, grew Commercial Investment & Advisory

  • Vietnam: Grew Property Management and Industrial and Logistics

  • Japan: Expanded Asset Management & set up Construction Management team

  • Australia & New Zealand: Grew Industrial and Logistics and Student Housing

  • India: Established new office in Hyderabad, expanded Project Management, Commercial Leasing & Industrial and Logistics

Asia Pacific Commercial Investment Volumes

140

120

100

£bns

80

60

40

20

0

2020

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Asia Pacific Commercial Investment Volume by Market

35

30

25

20

15

10

-

5

£bns

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

11

North America: Market Dynamics

Revenue: £213.4m | Growth: -27% YOY | Employees: 833 | Offices: 36

Market Impact

  • Real GDP declined -3.5% on an annualised basis

  • US office demand fell sharply by -40% year on year

  • Decline even more pronounced in major urban centres, Los Angeles - 47%, New York -51%, & San Francisco -68%

  • Logistics remained resilient, with net absorption up 27% year on year

  • Commercial Investment volumes fell back by -31% across all property types

Business Development

  • Acquired and actively integrating Macro

  • Grew Workplace consultancy

  • Expanded Logistics consultancy in Charleston, Charlotte, & Houston

  • Significantly expanded Seattle operations, with team acquisition; expanded Calgary and Detroit operations

  • Strengthened New York Tenant Rep

  • Grew Occupier Services business

  • Continued investing in and expanding K3 technology

  • Secured largest commercial office deals of the year in four key markets

US Commercial Investment Volumes - Major Metros

$200 $160

$120

$80 $40 $0

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

$bn

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: Real Capital Analytics, Savills, Includes all Commercial Property Types

US Annual Commercial Office Leasing Volume

Totalvolume(sqft;million)

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

Source: Savills, Includes New Leases and Renewals

2018

2019

2020

12

CEME: Market Dynamics

Revenue: £240.7m | Growth: -9% YOY | Employees: 2,135 | Offices: 48

Market Impact

  • European (excl UK) Investment volumes -20% , but smallest falls in Industrial & Multi-family -1% & -6%

  • Office Leasing volumes -37%, but Logistics take up +12%

  • Germany, France and the Netherlands remained the most active investment markets

  • Activity across the Middle East, focused on Saudi Arabia & Egypt

Business Development

  • Germany: Acquisition of the Omega Property Management platform, new Logistics team in Hamburg & growth of Munich

  • France: Growth of regional capabilities in Valuation and Investment and strengthened Multi-family

  • Spain & Portugal: Opened office in Valencia, (established new Residential business in Portugal)

  • CEE: Expanded Valuation, Project Management & Logistics in Czech Republic & opened new office in Katowice, Poland

  • Middle East: Created new Building Project Management team operating across UAE

10.0%

-10.0%

-12.5%

-15.0%

-17.5%

-20.0%

-2.5%

-5.0%

-7.5%

7.5%

5.0%

2.5%

0.0%

GDP Growth Forecast

European (excl UK) investment volume

20202020-2025 pa

300

bn

250

200

150

100

50 -

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

13

Savills Investment Management: Market Dynamics

Revenue: £70.8m | Growth: -11% YOY | Employees: 284 | Offices: 17

Market Impact

  • Real estate a beneficiary of strong capital inflows

  • Investor appetite geared to Logistics, Multi-family and emerging sectors like Life Sciences/Datacentres

  • Relative lack of price transparency

  • Retail and hospitality suffering the most but prices stabilising in Retail Warehouses

  • Increased appetite in Debt & Sustainable Impact Funds

Business Development & Outlook

  • Capital raising has continued, growing total AUM to 21.1bn (1% increase over FY 2019), with solid transaction pipeline

  • Achieved 4 new Fund launches across Europe & Asia Pac, within total equity raise of 1.7bn

  • Charities Property Fund & UKIG have performed in the top quartile

  • Strengthened platform in the Nordics, Malaysia & Australia

  • Appointed new Head of Product Strategy & Development (London)

Savills IM Capital Raising and AuM 2013 - 2020

Percentage AUM outperforming respective benchmarks to Q3 2020

Capital Raised (EUR m)

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

-

25 80%

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Half-yearFull-year

AuM (EUR bn)

20 75%

15 70%

10 65%

5 60%

0 55%TargetActual 3 yearsActual 5 years

AuM

14

ESG - Strategic Commitments

Commitment to 9 UN Sustainable Goals

Climate Change

  • Global reduction of GHG of 36.3% over 2018-2020

  • UK commitment to achieve net zero by 2030; Overall plans to be announced within 12 months

  • Influence suppliers and stakeholders to work towards carbon neutrality

  • Comprehensive Sustainability Consultancy services

People

  • Developing Talent

  • Diversity & Inclusion

  • Promoting Health & Wellbeing

Financial Review

Summary Underlying Result

Year ended 31 December (£m)

2020

2019

% chg

Revenue

1,740.5

1,913.4

(9.0)%

Underlying PBT

96.6

143.4

(32.6)%

Underlying PBT margin

5.6%

7.5%

(1.9) pts

Underlying basic earnings per share

56.8p

78.0p

(27.2)%

Basic earnings per share

49.0p

60.6p

(19.1)%

Dividend per share

17.0p

4.95p

n/a

Net cash

177.7

28.5

n/a

Dividends

Year ended 31 December

2020

2019

% chg

Interim ordinary ("Less Transactional")

-

4.95p

n/a

Final ordinary ("Less Transactional")

17.00p

12.05p

+41%

Total ordinary ("Less Transactional")

17.00p

17.00p

-

Supplemental ("Transactional")

-

15.00p

n/a

Total distribution (per share)

17.00p

4.95p

n/a

Total distribution (£m)

23.8

6.7

+255%

Note - 2019 Final ordinary and supplemental dividends shown in red were subsequently cancelled

Revenue and Underlying PBT by Region

UK

Asia Pacific

North America

CEME

£m

RevenueUPBTMargin

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100 -

90

(4)%78.8

(10)

(20)

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10 -

81.9

11.3%

11.1%

6.8%

7.3%

(8.4)

5.9%

(3.9)%

5.9%

(0.9)%

The figures in these charts exclude costs of £13.9m (2019: £14.2m) not allocated to the operating activities of the group's business segments

Revenue and Underlying PBT by Service Line

Advisory 828.2(19)%

Transaction

£m

Property ManagementConsultancyInvestment Management

900

RevenueUPBTMargin

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

(72)%

80

69.8

Combined revenue reduction of 1% and UPBT growth of 4%

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

8.4%

2.9%

5.3%

6.6%

10.2%

9.8%

22.9%

20.9%

The figures in these charts exclude costs of £13.9m (2019: £14.2m) not allocated to the operating activities of the group's business segments

Cashflow Performance

Net cash b/f

UPBTNon-cash itemsWorking capitalInvestment cash flowsAcquisitionsNet capexEBT sharesInterest

TaxNet cash c/f

Commercial Transaction Advisory

2020 Revenue £487.1m (-25%)

2020 UPBT £(7.0)m (2019: £47.4m profit)

£m

£m

250

15

205.2

200

10

5 150

-100

(5)

50

(10)

-

(15)

9.5

(12.3)

Asia PacificUK

CEMENorth America

Asia PacificUK

CEMENorth America

Growth

(25)%

(15)%

(23)%

(30)%

Growth

(73)%

(23)%

n/a

n/a

Asia Pacific: Investment market volumes slowed by reduced cross border flows in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, leasing markets also subdued.

UK: Market share gains in nationwide investment markets despite the reduced market volumes. Significant growth in National Logistics.

CEME: Significant lock down periods affecting many of our key markets, including Ireland, Spain and France. Full year impact of growth in new teams impacting profitability.

North America: Leasing volumes in the US fell by 40%, significant market out-performance in many regions including Northern New Jersey, South Florida, Houston, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Residential Transaction Advisory

2020 Revenue £180.1m (+3%)

2020 UPBT £26.4m (+18%)

£m 180

£m

160

140

153.2

120

100

80

60

40

20 -

Asia Pacific

25 20 15 10 5 -

UK

Asia Pacific

23.0

UK

Growth

Growth

Asia Pacific: slow down in residential markets in Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and Vietnam. China resilient after faster recovery from pandemic.

UK: surge in activity after the first national lock down from June onwards as people reassessed their housing needs, coupled with the effect of lower stamp duty rates.

UK: new homes market was slower to recover, with the inability and reluctance of overseas buyers to travel limiting demand.

Property Management

2020 Revenue £681.9m (+2%)

2020 UPBT £44.8m (+27%)

£m

£m

400

368.3

30

350

300

250

200

150

100

50 -

Asia Pacific

25

20

15

10

5 -

(5)UK

CEME

Asia Pacific

27.7

(0.1)

UK

CEME

Growth

(1)%

+6%

+7%

Growth

+44%

+9%

n/a

Asia Pacific: revenue reductions in South Korea, China and Australia, offset by contract wins and ad hoc fees in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore and Japan. Cost saving measures in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore driving profit growth.

UK: new Intu contract won in Q3, supporting solid growth in Commercial property management. Robust performance from the Lettings business.

CEME: acquisition in Q3 of Omega in Germany. Revenue growth in the Middle East and the Netherlands, partially offset by reductions in Sweden and France.

Consultancy

2020 Revenue £320.6m (-5%)

2020 UPBT £31.5m (-9%)

£m

£m

250

25 23.5

20

15

200 150 100 50

-

205.8

UKAsia PacificCEMENorth America

(5)

10 5 -

(0.9)

UKAsia PacificCEME

North America

Growth

(10)%

(1)%

(3)%

n/a

Growth

(13)%

+41%

(17)%

n/a

UK: services suffered from reduced activity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as consultancy projects being delayed or deferred into 2021.

Asia Pacific: increased valuations activity in Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, offsetting lower levels of activity elsewhere.

CEME: reductions in Ireland, the Middle East, Spain and France were partially offset by growth in Germany and the Netherlands.

Investment Management

2020 Revenue £70.8m (-11%)

£m

2020 UPBT £14.8m (-18%)

40

36.4

35

30

25

20

15

10

5 -

UK

CEME

Asia Pacific

Growth

£m 9.0

7.8

8.0

7.0

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

-

UK

CEME

Asia Pacific

Growth

(38)%

+7%

(22)%

Transactions of circa £2.2bn (2019: £3.1bn) executed, including £0.7bn disposals and £1.5bn acquisitions. AUM increased to £19.0bn (2019: £17.7bn).

Strong Fund performance (78% of funds exceeding 5 year benchmarks).

Raised more than £1.7bn of new equity.

The profits include £2.2m (2019: £1.4m) from our 25% stake in DRC.

Revenue Evolution

£2,000m £1,800m £1,600m £1,400m £1,200m

£1,000m

£800m £600m £400m

£200m

-

Transactional

"Less" Transactional

Key Priorities

Transactional: focus growth on accelerating sectors, including Life Science, Technology, Logistics and Residential

Property Management: Continue to build out our market leading capability across all markets

Consultancy: Enhance our Consultancy services, including Project Management, Occupier Services and Sustainability

Savills Investment Management: Continue strong performance based growth across the platform including Debt products

Maintain tight financial control to ensure stability and support growth strategies

Summary & Outlook

A resilient performance, particularly from UK & APAC region

Good start to 2021, with potential for momentum to develop, weighted to H2

Strong demand for Real Estate advice from Occupiers in all sectors

Significant appetite for Real Estate investment

Timing of recovery linked to lifting of lockdown restrictions

30

The bench strength of the business

31

Thank you

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 09:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
