Savills : Six of the Best.. Homes for tennis fans this Wimbledon

Following last year's hiatus, the world's best tennis players are once again preparing to battle it out on the grass courts of SW19 as the 134th Wimbledon Championships gets underway this week.

And with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club making a welcome return to the competition schedule, many of us may well be inspired to dust off our rackets and put our own sporting skills to the test.

Whether you're a Centre Court aficionado or struggle to tell your forehand from your backhand, we've picked a few of our favourite homes with tennis courts that are sure to serve up an ace this Wimbledon fortnight.