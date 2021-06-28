Log in
Savills : Six of the Best.. Homes for tennis fans this Wimbledon

06/28/2021
Following last year's hiatus, the world's best tennis players are once again preparing to battle it out on the grass courts of SW19 as the 134th Wimbledon Championships gets underway this week.

And with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club making a welcome return to the competition schedule, many of us may well be inspired to dust off our rackets and put our own sporting skills to the test.

Whether you're a Centre Court aficionado or struggle to tell your forehand from your backhand, we've picked a few of our favourite homes with tennis courts that are sure to serve up an ace this Wimbledon fortnight.

Savills plc published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 880 M 2 613 M 2 613 M
Net income 2021 72,0 M 100 M 100 M
Net cash 2021 11,8 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 1 573 M 2 188 M 2 187 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 136,00 GBX
Average target price 1 128,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC19.02%2 188
KE HOLDINGS INC.-16.04%61 534
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-12.49%29 398
CBRE GROUP, INC.39.08%28 696
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED2.68%12 787
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED57.63%10 816